'Why would you play over there?': Rory McIlroy brands European Tour a 'stepping stone' after switching focus to PGA circuit

Rory McIlroy has called the European Tour ‘a stepping stone’ and asked why any top golfer ‘would play over there’.

The comments, made at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii where he will open his year this week, will be grimly received on his home circuit as it fights to provide a viable alternative to the PGA Tour.

In November, the four-time major winner revealed he was considering giving up his membership in Europe as he turns his focus to the PGA Tour. And despite positive noises emerging from Wentworth HQ after chief executive Keith Pelley flew to Northern Ireland last month to lunch with McIlroy, these comments will do nothing to foster any further optimism.

‘The European Tour is a stepping stone. That is the truth,’ McIlroy said. ‘It’s so one-sided. Look, you can talk about all these bigger events in Europe [brought in by Pelley] but you can go to America and play for more money and more world ranking points... Why would you play over there?’

McIlroy will almost certainly not be seen in a regular European Tour event until July, having made the decision to skip the ‘desert swing’ for the first time in his career. ‘You go to Europe and get paid a nice amount of money to start the year,’ he said. ‘I want to switch it up... I’m sick of turning in Florida [in March] 100th in the FedEx Cup.’

McIlroy will inevitably be accused of turning his back on the Tour which helped establish him as a global star, but the 29-year-old does not see it that way.

‘I still want to support the European Tour and I talk about this loyalty thing.. [but] it’s not as if I’m just starting out am jumping ship. I’ve done my time, he said. ‘I’ve done everything I feel I need to do to say ‘OK, I’m going to make my own decisions and do what I want.’

McIlroy called his choice ‘easy’. ‘My life is here [in the US],’ he said. ‘I have an American wife, I live in America. Honestly, I enjoy it here more. The way of life is easier. The weather. The convenience.’

But it is not just the lifestyle, it is the competition, and McIlroy pointed out that he is not the only Europe Ryder Cup star planning to spend more time on Stateside.

‘I want to play against the best players in the world, he said. ‘I get a buzz from that. I’d much rather go down the stretch against Justin Thomas or Dustin Johnson. I’m not putting anyone down in Europe, but the depths of field and everything is a bit better over here. It’s what everyone is striving for. It’s why [Open champion] Francesco Molinari is here this week. It’s where it’s heading.’