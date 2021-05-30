Why you should place bet for Chargers’ Derwin James to win Comeback Player of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘Tis the season for early betting for the upcoming NFL season.

For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert has decent odds to win Most Valuable Player and head coach Brandon Staley is viewed as a favorite to win Coach of the Year.

However, there’s an individual award that should intrigue sports bettors, as safety Derwin James has the fourth-best odds to win Comeback Player of the Year at +2000, per BetMGM.

That means if you place a $100 bet and James wins the award, you pocket $2000.

James currently sits behind QB Dak Prescott (+180), RB Saquon Barkley (+500), RB Christian McCaffrey (+600), QB Joe Burrow (+800), EDGE Nick Bosa (+800) and QB Carson Wentz (+800).

After missing the past two seasons with knee injuries, James is fully healthy and has looked great in the early stages of preparation for the 2021 season.

It only took his rookie season to establish himself as one of the league’s best safeties and defensive players as a whole, in which he recorded 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 13 passes defended en route to being selected first team All-Pro.

Like Brandon Staley said at his media presser this past week, when James is out on the field, the team’s chances of winning increase by a whole bunch. That just goes to show how much of a difference-maker James is, and his versatile skillset in the new defense should only benefit him more.

The do-it-all defender has range to cover at deep safety, his speed allows him to cover a slot receiver and his size and physicality allows him to cover the best tight ends and move up to the line of scrimmage as a box safety and make an impact against the run or as a blitzer.

Given how coveted James is as a player and how highly anticipated his return is, if he can stay healthy and return to form and produce like he did in Year 1 which ultimately leads to a trip to the playoffs, he will be a hot candidate to win the prestigious award.

The bottom line is that if you’re a bettor, this is one you should place now rather than later into the season when those odds will increase.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Recommended Stories

  • Padres score 7 in 11th, beat Astros 10-3; SD now 7-0 vs AL

    Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3 on Friday night. The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall.

  • Cardinals’ Jordan Phillips left off top defensive lineman rankings

    His first season with the Arizona Cardinals started well but injuries derailed his 2020 season, landing on IR twice.

  • Regina King surprised by news she is on short list to direct ‘Superman’

    Regina King learned over the weekend that she is being considered to direct the new Superman movie and is just as surprised as anyone else. Oscar award winner King was a guest Saturday on MSNBC’s Cross Connection and appeared taken aback when host Tiffany Cross mentioned that she was a possible contender to direct the eagerly anticipated movie.

  • Watch: Rams scouts evaluate Chris Garrett, ‘one of the best pass rushers in Division II history’

    With their final pick in the NFL draft, the Rams added OLB Chris Garrett, who holds the D-II record for forced fumbles.

  • Justin Herbert is growing as a leader and taking advantage of his first offseason in the NFL

    Cemented as the starting QB in Los Angeles, coaches have remarked that Herbert has taken command of the team and growing as a leader.

  • 2021 French Open men’s singles draw, results

    The 2021 French Open men's singles draw and bracket, featuring Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros.

  • Demi Lovato Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary: ‘I’ve Never Been Happier'

    "I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’”

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • NBA betting: Bettors confident in Knicks, big money on Jazz to bounce back

    Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?

  • Wesley Matthews with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    Wesley Matthews (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/30/2021

  • Tennis-Roland Garros defence next up for rapidly-rising Swiatek

    Iga Swiatek has proved she has added consistency to her game since her breakthrough French Open victory last year and after adding the Rome title to her tally this month, the Pole would be assured that a Roland Garros defence was a real possibility. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status when she won the French Open in October. In doing so she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • Tennis-Serial French Open loser Medvedev looking to finally clear first hurdle

    World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.