Why Phillies rookie Alec Bohm is not in the lineup Saturday night

Why Alec Bohm wasn't in Phillies lineup Saturday

The Phillies were without another one of their top hitters for Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rookie infielder Alec Bohm was out with what manager Joe Girardi called “a little stomach ailment.”

The Phillies were already without first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who is on the injured list with an elbow strain, and catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is sidelined with a hip strain. Realmuto, who has been out a week, took batting practice. The Phillies hope he will be able to play Monday in Washington.

Bohm, 24, leads all National League rookies with 21 RBIs. He is hitting .359 this month.

”He’s got a little stomach ailment, something he ate,” Girardi told broadcaster Scott Franzke on the pregame radio show.

Girardi made a point to say Bohm “tested all good.” Players are tested for coronavirus every other day.

“Out of caution, he’s not going to play so we make sure he gets through it,” Girardi said. “He’s going to rest. He’s probably a little dehydrated because when you have a stomach ache, you don’t feel like eating or drinking much.”

The Phillies went with an infield of Phil Gosselin at first, Scott Kingery at second, Jean Segura at third and Didi Gregorius at shortstop.

Adam Haseley started in center field flanked by Andrew McCutchen in left and Bryce Harper in right. Jay Bruce was the DH against Toronto lefty Hyun Jin Ryu.