Why PFF thinks DaQuan Jones is a ‘bounce-back candidate’ for the Bills

Pro Football Focus named DaQuan Jones the Buffalo Bills’ candidate to be a “bounce-back player” in 2024… which is curious to say the least.

However, the full context is needed.

The Bills re-signed Jones this offseason based on his performances. His… good performances. The 32-year-old was limited to just seven games last season due to a pectoral injury which cost him most of the year.

And that’s it. PFF gave Jones positive grades for his work in Buffalo in 2023. His efforts included 2.5 sacks and 16 tackles.

It’s all about Jones staying healthy following injury, according to PFF.

Their full breakdown can be found below:

Jones was terrific in 2023, with his 82.9 overall grade slotting 12th among defensive tackles to play 200 or more snaps. The issue, though, was that Jones tore his pec, preventing him from exceeding that playing time. A healthy Jones could showcase his long-term talent, truly creating a name for himself amid a Buffalo defensive line with no shortage of skill.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire