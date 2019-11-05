If you've enjoyed watching the ascendance of the 49ers' defense under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, savor it while you can.

As the last remaining undefeated team in the league, San Francisco certainly appears capable of making a long postseason run. Whether or not the 49ers do, you can expect Saleh to be a popular candidate for any head-coaching openings this coming offseason.

"He'd better get his best suit pressed, and polish his head-coach presentation," NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Monday. "Saleh will be sought for interviews after the regular season, and rightfully so. Players in San Francisco played hard for him when they had a talent deficit, and now that they're significantly better, Saleh's schemes and play-calling are showing them off."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers have been the surprise team of the league so far, and their defense has been the biggest reason why. The numerous first-round draft picks on San Francisco's defensive line have tapped into their potential, providing the 49ers with perhaps the best pass-rushing unit in the NFL. That constant pressure has worked in concert with a much-improved secondary and Kyle Shanahan's offense, as complimentary football has been a key to San Francisco's success.

The 49ers rank first in the league in average yards allowed (241.0), trail only the Patriots for the NFL's top scoring defense and only the Panthers in sacks per game. Additionally, San Francisco's 16 takeaways are tied for the fourth-most in the league, and already more than twice as many as the team had all of last season (seven).

[RELATED: Why King says 49ers might not get first-round playoff bye]

If you can't understand why teams would be interested in Saleh, you obviously haven't been paying attention.

Story continues

Why Peter King thinks 49ers' Robert Saleh could soon be NFL head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area