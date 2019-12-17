Why Peter King says Oakland no longer having NFL team is 'a travesty'

It was an unfortunate scene at the Oakland Coliseum as the Raiders wrapped up their final game there. And in the aftermath of the stunning loss and chaotic reaction from the crowd, NBC Sports' Peter King addressed the insanity of the city no longer having an NFL team.

"Ugly end to the Raiders in Oakland, with fans throwing stuff from the black hole and even some booing of the team after the surprising loss to Jacksonville. I'll say it for the 38th time: It's a travesty, regardless of the behavior Sunday, that Oakland will not have an NFL franchise anymore, and probably never will again. The passion and the love of team and sport is something exceeded in very few NFL markets."

Fan energy was at a high Sunday with fans tailgating long before kickoff in the Raiders' last game before relocating to Las Vegas. But after officials blew a sliding call on Derek Carr with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter and the visiting Jaguars got the ball back, the crowd became angry. Carr was booed as he left the field and trash was thrown from the stands as fans reacted to the Raiders going from having a 16-3 lead at the start of the third quarter to losing 20-16.

This isn't the first farewell game the Raiders have played in front of devoted fans in Oakland, as the team departed for Los Angeles after the 1981 season and originally was going to leave for its new digs in Sin City after last season. But while last season's "departing" game was more of a fond farewell, this season's game ended in disaster. It was, indeed, an unsavory way to conclude the Silver and Black's residency in the Bay Area, and the sting from the ugly departure likely will last for a long time.

The Raiders aren't the only team to recently have left The Town. The Warriors relocated across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco after last season, while the Athletics remain in a constant state of flux regarding where their new ballpark will be built -- if it's built at all.

