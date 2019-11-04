Why Peter King says 49ers might not get first-round bye in NFL playoffs

The 49ers are sitting high and mighty right now. After winning just four games last season, San Francisco already has doubled that and are the last unbeaten team in the NFL at 8-0.

But the second half of the 49ers' schedule looks a whole lot harder than their first eight games. As NBC Sports' Peter King writes in his latest Football Morning in America column, despite their red-hot start, the 49ers might not even get a first-round bye in the playoffs.

"Five NFC teams have seven or more wins through nine weeks, which is amazing," King writes. "The Niners are terrific on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense, but it's possible 7-2 Green Bay and 7-1 New Orleans could pass them for the top two seeds. San Francisco's second-half schedule is a killer: Seattle twice, the Rams once, and Baltimore and New Orleans on the road."

The bright lights of "Monday Night Football" come to Santa Clara on Monday, Nov. 11, when the 49ers welcome the Seahawks (7-2) to Levi's Stadium. Seattle, known for its homefield advantage, hasn't lost once on the road this year. While the 49ers have opened as 6.5-point favorites, this certainly will be their biggest test yet this season.

San Francisco's defense faced quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Mason Rudolph, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, Case Keenum, Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray in its first eight games. The second half of the schedule includes Russell Wilson (twice), Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Goff once more.

To put it lightly, that's a big difference. The 49ers have withstood every challenge thus far. Tougher times could be ahead, though.

Through Week 9, the 49ers' first eight opponents have a combined 22-43-1 record. Their next eight opponents are 43-24-1.

Buckle up. The next few weeks could be a bumpy ride, or the 49ers could continue to silence every single doubter.

