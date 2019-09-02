Why Peter King has 49ers edging Seahawks, Cowboys for NFL playoff spot

In two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, the 49ers haven't come close to making the playoffs.

Last season, San Francisco finished with a 4-12 record, good for 15th place in the NFC.

While the goal always should be to make the playoffs, the 49ers should set a modest goal of trying to get back to the .500 mark which they haven't achieved since 2014.

But with a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo and a beefed up defensive front seven, NBC Sports' Peter King believes the 49ers will be the sixth and final playoff team in the NFC this year. King has San Francisco beating out the rival Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys for the last wild-card spot.

Here's how King justified his prediction in his latest Football Morning in America column:

"When I wrote my first version of the picks on Friday, I had the Niners as sixth seed, ahead of Seattle and Dallas. Then I almost recency-biased my choice with the news of Clowney to Seattle, addressing a huge need, and the likelihood that Ezekiel Elliott is on the verge of signing with Dallas. The Seattle offensive line east of left tackle Duane Brown still scares me, and the secondary is just as shaky, and I'm not sure who emerges as a suitable heir to Doug Baldwin.

Seattle could have a 10-win team, but I'm banking on Jimmy Garoppolo playing 16 games and being the top-10 quarterback I think he is, and on the Niners finally putting the pieces together on defense after using so much draft and trade capital there. Dallas is tough to forecast. The Cowboys have football's easiest opening slate (Giants at home, at Washington, then Miami at home), but Dallas also has the Saints, Bears and Patriots on the road and the Rams at home, so the schedule will even out. Wild card for Dallas is how the contract stuff impacts them. It's wearying to read about that stuff day after day; will it continue into the season?"

Last season, it took nine wins to qualify for the NFC playoffs, and in the AFC, nine wasn't even enough.

If the 49ers can jump from four wins to nine, whether they make the playoffs or not, Shanahan and Lynch should be thrilled.

But King's prediction will be music to the ears of the 49ers Faithful who have been longing to get back to the playoffs.

