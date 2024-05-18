Star Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum is not your typical NBA superstar in that he is not the loudest voice on his team, the most demonstrative Celtics player on the court, nor the kind of star who has sky-high usage and scores north of 30 points on most nights.

Instead, he leads by example, plays both ends of the court, and gives the game what it needs on most nights. But for some reason, there is a loud subsection of Boston fans who are not all that crazy about Tatum’s sort of superstardom. Why do people hate Jayson Tatum’s version of NBA stardom?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, debated why they think this is so. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire