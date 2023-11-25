Why Penny Hardaway views Memphis basketball's time in the Caribbean as a net positive

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas — Penny Hardaway wasn’t mad.

Disappointed, sure, considering his Memphis basketball team repeatedly fell flat on its face for 31 minutes against Villanova in Friday’s Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at Imperial Arena. Almost everything that could go wrong during that stretch did, as the Tigers found themselves trailing by 35 points, with nine potentially agonizing minutes left on the clock.

But Hardaway was far from demoralized.

Not after beating Michigan and Arkansas on successive nights. And not after the way the Tigers (5-1) responded late against Villanova — rattling off a dazzling 24-2 run — to help restore some dignity. Even though Memphis lost 79-63, outscoring the Wildcats 31-12 in the final 8:58 helped the team walk away with its pride intact.

When Hardaway met with reporters Friday evening, he had no trouble keeping the week in perspective.

“We can’t take this entire (week) and just be in the dumps because we lost to a good team,” he said. “We beat two really good teams (Michigan and Arkansas). And then the schedule I built, we go right on the road when we get home — three more really good teams (Ole Miss, VCU and Texas A&M).

“We’re trying to build for March and April.”

Senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly fought through a knee issue that he aggravated Thursday against Arkansas to score 12 points versus Villanova (where he played his freshman season). He said he sensed his team “let off the gas pedal a little bit” after a rousing victory over Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day, perhaps leaving feeling slightly overconfident.

So in his mind, Friday’s dose of humble pie could very well turn out to be beneficial in the long run. He used the term “wake-up call” three times during the postgame interview.

“We needed something like this, I feel like, to wake us up,” he said. “Hopefully, this is our wake-up call.”

Whether it works is still to be determined. The Tigers get seven days off before traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN2).

But as he got set to leave paradise, Hardaway said he wasn’t dreaming anymore. Villanova’s 44-16 halftime lead and its 35-point advantage with less than nine minutes remaining was his fault.

“That’s all on me,” he said. “I have to take responsibility for that bad play in the first half. I have to take that and just be a better leader.”

Hardaway admitted he would have liked to have sped up more in the first half, rather than waiting until late in the game to crank up the defensive pressure. Memphis forced six of Villanova’s 10 turnovers inside the final 8:25 of the game. But he said the time he missed due to his season-starting three-game suspension has delayed the installation of some key defensive schemes that could have helped slow the Wildcats down sooner.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Villanova blasts Tigers in Battle 4 Atlantis title game. Here are 5 takeaways

But what’s done is done.

“We’ve got to go on to the next thing,” Hardaway said. “It’s only a loss if we don’t learn from it.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Penny Hardaway views Memphis basketball's Battle 4 Atlantis result