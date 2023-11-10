Why is Penny Hardaway suspended? Explaining Memphis head coach's recruiting violations

Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway will be subject to a three-game suspension when the 2023-24 basketball season begins due recruiting violations that occurred within the program during the 2021-22 academic year.

Hardaway and his assistant took two unauthorized visits to a unnamed yet well-regarded junior year recruit's home in Dallas in September 2021. A picture of the Hardaway with the recruit's family was posted to social media after the visit.

REQUIRED READING: Rick Stansbury to be acting Memphis basketball coach during Penny Hardaway suspension

The NCAA mandates that any in-person visits with prospects during the fall months of their junior year of high school must be conducted at the recruit’s school.

Hardaway will miss Memphis' three games to tip off the season, including the Nov. 6 opener against Jackson State (a 94-77 win), Friday's road game at Missouri and the Nov. 17 matchup with Alabama State. Here's what you need to know about the suspension:

Why is Penny Hardaway suspended?

Hardaway was suspended on June 21, 2023, for the first three games of the 2023-24 Memphis basketball season after violating rules that prohibit any in-person visits to a recruit's home during the fall months of their junior year of high school. The NCAA states that the visits must be conducted at the recruit's school.

One of Hardaway's assistants visited the recruit's home twice, discussing Memphis' style of play, and even brought a PowerPoint presentation with him. Two weeks later, Hardaway also visited the recruit.

The NCAA statement announcing his suspension determined Hardaway had committed a Level II-mitigated infraction. This, in turn, imposes a $5,000 fine on the university. Furthermore, the program will be subject to an additional one-year probationary period, extending beyond the ongoing probation linked to the IARP case involving James Wiseman.

Hardaway's coaching and recruiting activities are strictly restricted during specific hours, namely from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Friday, and Nov. 17. On these days, he is expressly forbidden from engaging with current players, recruits, or any members of his coaching staff, encompassing various activities such as team travel, practice, video analysis, recruiting efforts, and team meetings. The only individuals exempt from this prohibition are his two sons, Jayden and Ashton Hardaway, both of whom are part of the Tigers' roster.

REQUIRED READING: Memphis basketball drops 104 points in final preseason game. Here are 5 takeaways

NCAA statement on Penny Hardaway suspension

The NCAA released a statement on June 21, 2023, diving into the case history and facts of the recruiting violations.

"The bylaws at issue are fundamental to the men’s basketball recruiting landscape and Memphis’ failure to follow them provided its men’s basketball program with a competitive advantage over compliant programs," the statement read. "Moreover, the head coach’s inattentiveness to compliance — particularly at a time when his program was under scrutiny related to a different infractions case — resulted in careless violations.

"Head coaches must remain diligent in monitoring their staff and promoting compliance at all times and cannot delegate those responsibilities to compliance staff members and administrators. The panel classifies the head coach’s violations as Level II-Mitigated and prescribes a three-game suspension."

Memphis statement on Penny Hardaway Suspension

The Memphis put out a statement after the news broke of Hardway's three-game suspension, claiming he was unaware of the rule and did not intentionally commit the violation.

"As was announced by the NCAA in December, the University of Memphis reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on institutional penalties relating to a violation that occurred in our men's basketball program during the 2021-22 academic year," the statement read. "As was also indicated in December, one individual, now identified as Coach Hardaway, exercised his right to work directly with the NCAA on his portion of the case, which was finalized today.

"As we were navigating the IARP process at the time the violation was discovered, we felt it was in our best interest to work through the NCAA's Negotiated Resolution process. We supported Coach Hardaway's right to work directly with the NCAA on his portion of the case, and we strongly believe Coach Hardaway never intentionally committed a violation.

"The University of Memphis is committed to compliance. We will learn from this incident and be even more diligent in our education and monitoring. Now that the entirety of this case is finalized, we will move forward in support of Coach Hardaway and our men's basketball program, as we do all our programs."

REQUIRED READING: Will this be Penny Hardaway's breakthrough Memphis basketball season? 5 bold predictions

Penny Hardaway's comments on the suspension

Assistant coach Rick Stansbury will take over the reigns in Hardaway's absence, an unfamiliar scenario for the head coach.

"I've never been in this situation, so it's gonna be weird, obviously," Hardaway said the 104-63 win over LeMoyne-Owen on Nov. 2. "You know, the preparation, I'm hoping (it) carries over with me being out these first three games. But it's gonna be weird and tough (for me)."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why is Penny Hardaway suspended? Explaining coach's recruiting violations