Why Penn State could be in for a big year in 2023
College football writer Andy Staples breaks down which college football teams are National Championship contenders and why Penn State could be in for a big year in 2023.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
Entering 2023, there’s a case to be made that Penn State is of the same caliber as Michigan and Ohio State — or perhaps even better.
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 in its last season in the league.
Michigan looks like a contender. Ohio State has legit question marks. There are buzzworthy first-year coaches in the West division. The Big Ten shouldn't lack for excitement this season.
While the Sun Belt East is loaded, the West looks to be a ferocious battle between South Alabama and defending champion Troy.
The Mountain West has had a different champion in each of the past four seasons. Could there be a fifth champion in five seasons?
