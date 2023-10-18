Advertisement

Why this is the year Penn St. will snap its losing streak against Ohio St. | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer break down the upcoming matchup between No. 6 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State and why James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are poised to snap their losing streak against the Buckeyes. To hear the full conversation, subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.