Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Every NFL mock draft is different, that’s just what happens around this time before the draft gets going.

But it's always an odd thing to see when a for sure lock as the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft falls down the ladder.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the for sure spot that former Oregon Duck Penei Sewell will be drafted by at the No. 5 pick.

But in the latest Todd McShay mock draft, Sewell actually falls away from the Bengals.

McShay thinks that the Bengals will go for LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick.

And instead, McShay has Sewell dropping down out of the top-10 to the Chargers at the 13th overall pick.

Reuniting with his old quarterback and teammate Justin Herbert.

Of course, all of this is just a harmless exercise and it is really up to the GM to decide who they draft.

As much as Chase is a great pick, Sewell would help protect Joe Burrow with the Bengals.

He did suffer from an ACL tear last year, and protection should be priory No.1.

Again, all of this is just mock drafts, but it is still interesting to see that some people think Sewell will drop out of the top 10.

We will just have to wait and see where he lands when the NFL Draft gets going at the end of the month.