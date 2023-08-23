Why Payton Thorne chose to join Hugh Freeze at Auburn football

AUBURN — Recently named starting quarterback Payton Thorne spent four seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Auburn football in May.

It wasn't a decision he made lightly, and it wasn't something he was planning to do up until right before the portal closed at the end of April.

"I'll probably steer clear of talking about anything that happened at Michigan State," Thorne said Wednesday when asked what went into his decision. "It was a quick thing that happened. If you were to ask me a week before I had committed (to Auburn) or a week before I got in the portal if I was transferring, I would've been (like), 'I don't know what you're talking about.' ...

"When I entered the portal, talking with coach Freeze (and) talking with the coaches here, I thought it was a no brainer to come here. I thought it was a great opportunity and so far it's been great being down here."

Asked specifically what allured him to the Tigers, Thorne pointed to the coaching staff.

"When I came down here on my visit, me and dad were probably here for like nine hours," Thorne said. "A lot of that was watching film and talking through the offense and seeing the players that we have. That was all very encouraging. The coach Freeze offense, obviously he's had a lot of success with all types of quarterbacks. Last year I think they got to their fourth-string quarterback (at Liberty) at some point and they were still winning games.

"Just seeing that and seeing the way that he game plans and hearing about him as a play-caller, and then coach Montgomery as well. If you look at this track record, his time at Baylor (and) his time at Tulsa, he had explosive offenses ranked in the top two in the country for like three years in a row or something like that. It's fun for me to be able to play for an offensive head coach and to have a lot of people devoted to quarterback and quarterback development and all that stuff. It's been good so far."

Thorne has two years of eligibility remaining, but he said he's unsure what he'll do next year. That's a decision for after the season: "I'm just trying to play well and put myself in an opportunity to hopefully have a decision at the end of the season because that would mean things went well for us as a team."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Payton Thorne: Why former MSU QB transferred to Auburn football