Why Paul Pierce sees his support of current Celtics team as a tradition and responsibility

Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce hasn’t been showing up at offseason workouts and preseason 3-point contests just for fun. Instead, Pierce believes his presence around this current Celtics club and his ongoing support for the players is part of a longer tradition and obligation.

Pierce recently explained as such to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. He explained that his time as in green was influenced by visits from Celtics legends like Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, or Bill Russell. Pierce knows how inspiring those moments were for him as a player, and he wants to help recreate some of that magic for this new generation.

“It just (brought) a certain energy to the building whenever I saw those guys in practice or at the game,” Pierce said. “So I think it kind of continues the brotherhood. It’s all part of our culture and that is something that the Celtics have always been about.”

Pierce spent his first 15 years in the league with the Celtics, helping the franchise capture a 17th title in 2008. In retirement, Pierce has worn several hats, but serving as a mentor and friend to players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be his most impactful.

“It’s definitely inspirational because those guys coming back, this is something that they built,” Pierce said. “And me coming back with the guys is something that I helped continue to build. And so I think that’s important to keep that alive.”

Boston enters the season with real championship aspirations. This might be the team’s best shot at a title in its current form after acquiring former All-Stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason. Pierce believes this team has what it takes.

“These guys are coming in with high expectations and they understand that,” Pierce said. “And so you can see it and how guys are getting here early. I mean, the practices are intense. You can see how hard they’re going.

“Not as much talking as our team. We had a loud team.” Pierce added.

Will Boston secure an 18th banner? Only time will tell. Regardless, Pierce believes it’s going to be a special season.

“You can just see in the habits. Before, during, and after, you see guys getting extra shots up in the room. You can just feel it in the air.” Pierce said.

