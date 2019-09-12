Why Paul Pierce disagrees with Kevin Durant's critique of Warriors' offense

Kevin Durant was very successful in Steve Kerr's offensive system.

Wanting a change from the isolation-centric game he played in Oklahoma City, Durant signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2016 and thrived in Kerr's ball-movement offense, helping lead the Warriors to three straight NBA Finals appearances and two titles.

After three years in the Bay, Durant chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason and recently discussed his time with the Warriors, decision to leave and friendship with new teammate Kyrie Irving with the Wall Street Journal.

Durant also offered a critique of the offense Kerr runs, believing that eventually reached its ceiling in the system and he had to "dive into his bag" to create points during the later rounds of the playoffs after teams figured out the Dubs' attack.

Is the two-time NBA Finals MVP's critique of Kerr's offense legit? Former Boston Celtics star and current ESPN analyst Paul Pierce isn't buying what KD is selling.

"This is part of what I'm talking about," Pierce said Wednesday on "The Jump." "You played for the No. 1 offense on the planet, you guys are winning championships, but then there's a complaint. Like, of course, the defense is going to get tougher the later rounds you get, but at some point -- yeah, you intermix a lot of 1-on-1 with the system. The system worked! It wasn't broken, and the reason they lost this year was because of the injuries. This is the type of stuff I'm talking about with KD. I don't get what he's searching for. Like it worked what you were doing."

Nail meet head.

Durant will be out for most of, if not all of this upcoming season as he rehabs his ruptured Achilles. Will the Nets feature the offense KD is searching for when he returns?

While he and Irving should form a deadly combo, it's hard to see the Nets' offense being more effective than Kerr's system.

