Why Patty Gasso created 'Chaos Coordinators' for OU softball amid another WCWS title chase

NORMAN — When OU outfielder Rylie Boone arrived at Love’s Field ahead of last week’s super regional, there was a surprise in her locker.

A desk name plate had been placed there by Sooners coach Patty Gasso.

Instead of her name, though, the marker instead held her title — ”Chaos Coordinator.”

It’s a title she has to share, though.

OU’s offense is still fueled largely by home runs — just more than 41% of the Sooners’ 483 runs so far this season have come across via the long ball — but Boone and Jayda Coleman, who share the “Chaos Coordinator” label, have helped add a different element to the lineup.

“I think it’s pretty cool, me and Coleman having that rep,” Boone said. “I thought it was funny because not only is that in a game but it’s also at practice. It’s just constant, trying to push our defense constantly.

"In the box, they don’t know what we’re going to do. So just doing so much chaos but also being the lead of it, it’s super cool to know that you have that title but also your coach giving that title to me and Coleman.”

OU's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates with Rylie Boone (0) after scoring a run in the third inning of a 10-1 win against Kansas in the Big 12 softball tournament on May 9 at Devon Park.

Boone, Coleman and the second-seeded Sooners (54-6) open the Women’s College World Series against Duke at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Devon Park in pursuit of an unprecedented fourth consecutive national championship.

In the super regional, both showcased their value in the lineup.

In the third inning of the opener, with the go-ahead run already across and runners at first and second, Boone struck.

She squared around quickly to bunt, dragging one down the first-base side.

By the time Florida State first baseman Amaya Ross fielded it, the Seminoles hardly had a chance.

Still, Ross tried.

Her hurried throw to first would’ve have retired Boone anyway, but in her rush to make something happen, her throw sailed wide of first, allowing Kasidi Pickering to come around and score and Boone and Kinzie Hansen to each move up a base.

Hansen eventually came around to score an unearned run as well, a direct result of Boone’s mayhem.

“When she comes up and lays down a bunt if you can’t get it immediately, you’re going to get beat,” Gasso said. “Anytime you can beat out a bunt against a team, momentum immediately comes into the dugout. That was big for us.”

Oklahoma outfielder Rylie Boone (0) celebrates as she scores a run in the fourth inning of a softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Florida State Seminoles during the first game of the Norman Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Oklahoma won on a run rule 11-3.

Florida State knew what was coming but it didn’t matter.

“I felt them on me, but honestly, I just went with my gut,” Boone said. “Mainly just trying to place it where I can beat it. I really go blank down the line. I’m just staring at the (second) baseman and I’m just trying to go foot race. I didn’t even know I was safe. I don’t know I’m safe until after the fact because I’m trying to get down the line. …

“I just feel like Usain Bolt, low key.”

The next inning, Boone drew a walk that helped key a five-run inning as the Sooners ultimately won by run-rule.

The next day, it was Coleman’s turn to be at the center of the game’s turning point, with a single to lead off the fifth in a tied game, going first to third on Ella Parker’s single to right and then scoring on a wild pitch to break the tie in what eventually became a 4-2 OU win to clinch an eighth consecutive WCWS berth.

The pair have scored more than 22% of the Sooners’ 483 runs this season — with the duo combining to score as many runs as their opponents have scored against them this season.

Coleman is sixth nationally in runs per game at 1.15 and just outside the top 10 in on-base percentage.

Earlier this season, Texas coach Mike White said the Longhorns studied Coleman’s approach at the plate to emulate her aggressiveness.

“We need to be like that if we want to win,” White said.

That’s not surprising at all to Gasso.

“She always gets it going,” Gasso said.

If the Sooners are to win a fourth consecutive title, they figure to need to create plenty of chaos along the way.

