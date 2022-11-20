Why Patriots vs. Jets Week 11 matchup was delayed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans had to wait slightly longer than expected to watch their team return to action on Sunday.

Kickoff for the Week 11 game vs. the New York Jets was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, but it was delayed 10 minutes due to technical issues. A tweet from Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz offered more clarity on the situation.

“From what I understand, some kind of problem with a TV truck getting knocked out. Effected broadcast in the coaches’ box, replay booth, etc,” Schatz wrote.

The technical issues forced the CBS broadcast to use one camera for the first few minutes of the game. Instant replays also were briefly unavailable.

Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium is an important one for both the Patriots and Jets as they fight for a top spot in the tightly-contested AFC East standings. New England enters with a 5-4 record while New York has the slight advantage at 6-3.

The Patriots defeated the Jets and the Indianapolis Colts before enjoying their bye in Week 10. The Jets are coming off a victory over the Buffalo Bills.