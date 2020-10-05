Why the Patriots will roll with Brian Hoyer over Jarrett Stidham vs. Chiefs

Perry: Why are Pats starting Hoyer over Stidham vs. KC? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a question that has an easy answer, yet the initial question sprouts more and more the deeper and deeper you drill down into the thing.

Why is Brian Hoyer expected to be the quarterback when the Patriots take on the Chiefs and their omnipotent offense on Monday night? Well, he's the No. 2. He has been, really, since Jarrett Stidham missed time in training camp with an injury.

Hoyer practiced all last week as the backup, and though I've been told that Stidham has looked good in the opportunities he's been given, there's an established hierarchy at the position that slots in Hoyer as Cam Newton's backup.

Newton's out. Looks like Hoyer will be the guy in Kansas City.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

This goes back to Stidham's training-camp ailment. The vast majority of the quarterback reps at that point went to Newton, with Hoyer getting an emergency-replacement's load. In the game simulation practice inside Gillette Stadium, Newton ran one offense. Hoyer and Stidham were the quarterbacks for the other.

Without any preseason games for Stidham and Hoyer to compete -- in the public eye -- for the No. 2 job, Hoyer appears to have taken it and held on tight. Of the two players, it was apparent in camp that Hoyer was the best-equipped to run the offense at the line of scrimmage. There was no quarterback at Patriots practices who had more command, who was as definitive in his calls, who was as vocal behind center.

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels value the ability to get an offense out of a bad play-call and into a good one purely by deciphering what it is an opposing defense is showing pre-snap. That may be Hoyer's greatest strength.

Outside of two deep throws to Devin Ross on back-to-back days of training camp early on, Hoyer was not an effective down-the-field thrower. But he makes his layups. He has a good understanding of when the football should leave his hand, and he should be more adept than the second-year quarterback behind him at taking care of the football.

In spot duty, those care-taker elements of the position carry weight.

WHAT'S THIS MEAN FOR THE YOUNG GUY?

It's still too early for anyone to give up on Stidham.

In his second year out of Auburn, he's on a track similar to the one we saw from Jimmy Garoppolo. Stidham left a nothing-like-an-NFL-offense scheme at Auburn, was drafted in the fourth round and is now in Year 2 of his development. Garoppolo was a second-round pick -- giving him more immediate cache than Stidham, a fourth-rounder -- who left a nothing-like-an-NFL-offense Division 2 scheme and saw no playing time through his first two seasons. Both players had tremendously-productive rookie preseasons.

The difference?

Garoppolo was named the backup quarterback in Week 1 of his rookie season -- like Stidham -- and kept that job until he was traded in 2017. Of course having Brady, who hadn't missed a game since 2008, could be deemed a greater barrier to playing time for Garoppolo than Newton would be for his understudy. And in that sense, Hoyer provides a layer of insurance that the Patriots now can lean upon.

Stidham still has very real athleticism and arm talent. There's an argument to be made that he should be playing with Newton out, if only for the Patriots to get a better sense of what they have in him.

Is he worth keeping around as the heir apparent? It was only a few months ago when it looked like they were comfortable rolling into the 2020 season with him as their starter. Is he not progressing at the rate they've expected? Do his teammates rally around him him difficult circumstances against a good team on the road? Can he create explosive plays -- with his arms or his legs -- to help keep pace with the Chiefs?

Answers to those questions could go a long way in helping the Patriots determine what's next at the position. Newton is on a one-year deal and can be franchised in 2021. But if this ends up as a one-and-done relationship, the Patriots are right back in the same spot they were in mid-June with no clear-cut solution at the most important position on the roster. With no Year 2 preseason for Stidham, how he performs in some regular-season game action would be telling.

