Why do Patriots play so poorly in Miami? Tom Brady offers his theory originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

South Florida apparently is the New England Patriots' kryptonite.

The Patriots own the Miami Dolphins at home, winning 10 consecutive games against their AFC East rivals at Gillette Stadium.

But when New England travels to Miami, the script flips. The Pats have lost four of their last five road contests to the Dolphins and are 7-10 in Miami during the Bill Belichick era.

So, what gives? Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed his team's struggles in Miami on Monday night during an interview with Westwood One's Jim Gray.

"It's been a challenging environment," Brady said. "I think the climate plays some role and they always seem to play well when they play us down there.

"We are not going to get beat by the weather. We're going to get beat by the Dolphins. That is what we realize. We're going up against a good opponent that plays us very well at home. We play them very well at home. It is just one of those series where it is kind of like that."

The Dolphins hardly are a Super Bowl contender at 6-6. But they're 5-1 at home this season, with their lone loss coming in Week 7 to the Detroit Lions, who beat the Patriots in Week 3.

And considering New England has won in Miami just once since 2012 -- a 35-14 victory in Week 17 of the 2016 season -- Brady and Co. are taking the matchup very seriously.

"We have to have a great week of preparation and go down there and try and play a great game against a team that has really hung in there -- 6-6," Brady said. "They've battled. They have had some injuries. We're 9-3, but if we win it is a lot of upside for us."

In case they need a little extra motivation: It's a "hat and T-shirt" game for the Patriots, who can clinch their 10th consecutive AFC East crown with a win at Hard Rock Stadium.

