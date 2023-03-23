Why Patriots are in a perfect spot with No. 14 pick in NFL Draft

Why Patriots are in a 'fantastic' spot with 14th pick in NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a top-15 pick in the NFL Draft for the second time in three years. This time, however, they don't need a quarterback -- and that could work to their benefit.

The Patriots enter the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 14 overall pick and needs at wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line, among a few other positions. But they're all set at quarterback after taking Mac Jones 15th overall in 2021, and with several quarterbacks projected to go off the board before No. 14 -- Pro Football Focus has four QBs going in the first four picks in its latest mock draft -- New England could have a strong crop of non-QBs to choose from when they go on the clock.

Our Tom E. Curran linked up with the co-author of that mock draft, PFF's Steve Palazzolo, on a new Patriots Talk Podcast to lay out why the Patriots are sitting pretty at No. 14.

"The more I look at it -- and the more I looked at your mock draft -- the more I'm realizing, holy crap, the Patriots are in a fantastic position," Curran said. "You have, along with (PFF's) Sam (Monson), Carolina taking Bryce Young, Houston taking Anthony Richardson, the Raiders taking C.J. Stroud and the Colts taking Will Levis with the first four picks.

"So, ostensibly, since the Patriots don't need a quarterback, they're in line to pick 10th for non-quarterbacks. It's a great spot."

Palazzolo agreed with Curran's take, adding that New England has a realistic chance of landing one of the top five players on its draft board.

"Every year it's like, 'Hey, of course the quarterbacks are all going to go top 10.' I do believe that will be the case this year," Palazzolo said. "I'm a little bit lower on Will Levis. Maybe he drops and a team like Tampa Bay ends up getting him at some point, but yeah, you are probably going to see four quarterbacks go (early).

"And then the Patriots, they'll get, realistically, maybe one of their top five players, because everybody's boards are different. So, they're going to have somebody really-highly ranked that they would be comfortable taking at say, No. 7 or No. 8 if they had those picks, and they'll have that option of taking them much lower. So yeah, they're in a good spot the way the board is going to go."

Which talented non-QB should the Patriots target at 14? Palazzolo has New England landing Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whom he views as "potentially the best man-coverage corner in this draft."

If the Patriots view offensive tackle as a more pressing need, Palazzolo highlighted Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. as the "best pure tackle in the draft." If they want to bolster their wide receiver room, Johnson's teammate, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, could be around at No. 14 as well.

The bottom line is that Bill Belichick and his staff have options, and if four quarterbacks go off the board early, they're essentially working with a top-10 pick.

Curran and Palazzolo also discussed the case for the Patriots drafting a wide receiver, why you need an explosive offense to win in today's NFL and more.