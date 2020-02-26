Why Patriots' Nick Caserio is on board with new NFL Combine limitation

NFL teams have 15 fewer formal opportunities to speak to players at the 2020 NFL Combine -- and Nick Caserio is all for it.

The league informed clubs ahead of this year's combine that they will be granted up to 45 18-minute interviews with prospects, down from the standard 60 interviews of 15 minutes each.

So, why is Caserio excited about interviewing fewer players? Shouldn't the New England Patriots director of player personnel want to meet with as many prospects as possible?

Here's Caserio explaining to Patriots.com's Megan O'Brien why he's on board with the change.

"It's all about what the goal is - you can maximize your time, and you can get as much out of it as you want."



1-on-1 with Nick Caserio as the #NFLCombine continues in Indy. pic.twitter.com/whIs8IxGzT



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 26, 2020

"When you actually talk to the players, it can be the Wild West," Caserio said. "You grab them in the hallway, you can have 15 to 20 players in the room at one time, and it's a push-pull. I was one of those people grabbing players when I was a scouting assistant."

After trimming the interview number to 45, Caserio noticed, the process is "a lot more orderly, a lot more structured, a lot more streamlined, and I think it makes it a lot easier. In all fairness, it gives every team the same opportunity, as opposed to the way it used to be."

Two more reasons why Caserio doesn't mind the change? The Patriots and other teams still have plenty of informal meetings with prospects -- and their formal meetings don't influence their draft strategy all that much.

A reminder as we chronicle who the #Patriots have met with....per ace beat guy @MarkDanielsPJ, the team has drafted only 2 of the 154 players with confirmed meetings in recent years. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 26, 2020

Caserio and his New England staff still are plenty busy -- according to our count, they've already spoken to nearly 30 players in Indianapolis since the Combine began Monday.

That's all part of the Patriots' due diligence between now and the 2020 NFL Draft, when they'll decide what to do with their wealth of selections.

