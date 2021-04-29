Why the Patriots may not be among the contenders to land Aaron Rodgers

Why the Patriots aren't top contenders to land Aaron Rodgers if traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Rodgers doesn't appear to be happy with the Green Bay Packers right now.

Rodgers is reportedly "disgruntled" and told members of the organization that he may not want to return to the team in 2021. This comes a year after Green Bay's decision to trade up for quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a move that Rodgers wasn't told about in advance.

Love didn't play as a rookie and Rodgers went on to have an MVP campaign and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. But once again, they fell short of making the Super Bowl despite Rodgers' efforts.

That, coupled with tensions about contract negotiations, has left Rodgers unhappy. If he truly wants out, teams will be lining up to court the veteran passer on the trade market.

Certainly, the quarterback-needy New England Patriots will be among the teams that have an interest in Rodgers. However, the odds of the Patriots landing him, if traded, are slim to none.

As reported by Pro Football Talk, Rodgers would prefer to be sent to the West Coast.

Key factors: Rodgers prefers West Coast. Packers will want him out of conference. Packers prefer handing baton to Jordan Love, so they don’t need a QB in return. Top candidates would seem to be Raiders and Broncos, if they’re interested. https://t.co/pJv8klC5m4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Rodgers grew up in California and went to college there. So, it makes sense that he would be interested in returning home to finish his career if things don't work out in Green Bay.

While the Packers would want to trade him out of conference to the AFC, a move that would benefit the Patriots' chances of landing him, there would be enough opportunities for the Packers to find a suitor on the west coast.

And as Pro Football Talk confirmed, Rodgers has a list of three teams that he would prefer to be traded to if dealt.

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

So, unless the Patriots could convince Rodgers to give the East Coast a chance or blow the other teams out of the water with a big-time trade offer for Rodgers, the Broncos, 49ers, or Raiders would probably land Rodgers.

Of course, this is all just hypothetical. And the Packers have maintained that there is a "zero percent chance" that they will trade Rodgers.

But as long as there are rumors about Rodgers being unhappy, he will be mentioned as a trade candidate. And that means that the Patriots will be involved in the rumors surrounding him -- unless they land a potential franchise quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft.