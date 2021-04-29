Why the Patriots may not be among the contenders to land Aaron Rodgers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why the Patriots aren't top contenders to land Aaron Rodgers if traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Rodgers doesn't appear to be happy with the Green Bay Packers right now.

Rodgers is reportedly "disgruntled" and told members of the organization that he may not want to return to the team in 2021. This comes a year after Green Bay's decision to trade up for quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a move that Rodgers wasn't told about in advance.

Love didn't play as a rookie and Rodgers went on to have an MVP campaign and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. But once again, they fell short of making the Super Bowl despite Rodgers' efforts.

Curran: If Patriots play the waiting game, will a Rodgers scenario emerge?

That, coupled with tensions about contract negotiations, has left Rodgers unhappy. If he truly wants out, teams will be lining up to court the veteran passer on the trade market.

Certainly, the quarterback-needy New England Patriots will be among the teams that have an interest in Rodgers. However, the odds of the Patriots landing him, if traded, are slim to none.

As reported by Pro Football Talk, Rodgers would prefer to be sent to the West Coast.

Rodgers grew up in California and went to college there. So, it makes sense that he would be interested in returning home to finish his career if things don't work out in Green Bay.

While the Packers would want to trade him out of conference to the AFC, a move that would benefit the Patriots' chances of landing him, there would be enough opportunities for the Packers to find a suitor on the west coast.

And as Pro Football Talk confirmed, Rodgers has a list of three teams that he would prefer to be traded to if dealt.

So, unless the Patriots could convince Rodgers to give the East Coast a chance or blow the other teams out of the water with a big-time trade offer for Rodgers, the Broncos, 49ers, or Raiders would probably land Rodgers.

Of course, this is all just hypothetical. And the Packers have maintained that there is a "zero percent chance" that they will trade Rodgers.

But as long as there are rumors about Rodgers being unhappy, he will be mentioned as a trade candidate. And that means that the Patriots will be involved in the rumors surrounding him -- unless they land a potential franchise quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers make trade push for “disgruntled” QB Aaron Rodgers

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly trying to force his way out and the SF 49ers reportedly made a sizable offer.

  • NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers convinced of 49ers trade before draft

    Will Aaron Rodgers' wish come true?

  • Why now? Tim Tebow's reported NFL return is better late than never

    Tebow is 33, semi-ancient for the NFL. Who knows if he still has what it takes to play in the league. The good news is he hasn’t taken years of football beatings. The bad, you get old young in that league.

  • Aaron Rodgers rumors made NFL Twitter go crazy with reaction

    The Aaron Rodgers rumors that surfaced Thursday created quite a stir on Twitter a few hours before the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Aaron Rodgers drama all started with drafting Jordan Love

    Make no mistake, this drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers officially started when the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. One game away from the Super Bowl, general manager Brian Gutekunst thought more about ...

  • Chargers pick up their option on Derwin James’ contract

    Safety Derwin James has been missing for most of the last two seasons, but that didn’t stop the Chargers from picking up their option on his contract for the 2022 season. Albert Breer of SI.com reported the move on Thursday afternoon. The move guarantees his $9.052 million salary for next season. James had a strong [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers wanted Packers to accept 49ers’ trade offer

    When news surfaced this afternoon that the 49ers offered the third overall pick to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers, it wasn’t news to Rodgers. Rodgers knew about the offer. And wanted the Packers to take it. A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, which was for the [more]

  • Brewers place Corbin Burnes on IL, decline to say why

    One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.

  • Report: Chiefs’ AFC West foes among Aaron Rodgers’ preferred trade destinations

    Two AFC West teams are among Rodgers' reported list of preferred trade destinations.

  • Raiders re-sign PK Daniel Carlson ahead of 2021 NFL draft

    Raiders re-sign PK Daniel Carlson ahead of 2021 NFL draft

  • NFL rumors: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' wish list includes these three teams

    If the Green Bay Packers trade MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, where could he go? The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers reportedly are on his wish list.

  • Nick Saban disputes criticism of Christian Barmore

    Nick Saban has seen some of the criticism of Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, prompting the coach to stump for his former player. Saban refutes the idea that Barmore was resistant to coaching. “We never had any issues here with him at all when it came to structure, whether it was football or academics,’’ Saban [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Here's what Patriots will do in the first round

    With the 2021 NFL Draft just hours away, our Phil Perry makes his final prediction about what the New England Patriots will do in tonight's first round.

  • Report: Dolphins would ‘surprise’ with selection of Penei Sewell

    Report: Dolphins would 'surprise' with selection of Penei Sewell

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

    Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV and winning three MVP awards. But reports and rumors have indicated that Rodgers has felt disgruntled in Green Bay dating back to last year.

  • Aaron Rodgers trade demand sends shockwave through NFL world ahead of draft

    Aaron Rodgers trade demand sends shockwave through NFL world ahead of draft

  • Six random connections between Aaron Rodgers and the Washington Football Team

    Looking for an angle any angle that Aaron Rodgers could maybe join Washington? Here, these might suffice.

  • Aaron Rodgers’ agent met with Packers, couldn’t agree on new contract

    As PFT reported in January, Aaron Rodgers wants a new contract. He doesn’t have it, and he’s not happy about that. Rodgers had his agent travel to Green Bay for several days over the last month to negotiate in person with the Packers’ brass, and the Packers didn’t give him the deal he was looking [more]

  • NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to Packers, say reports

    Quarterback understood to be unhappy with way team is run37-year-old was named NFL MVP for third time this season Aaron Rodgers after the Packers’ loss in this year’s NFC championship game. Photograph: Morry Gash/AP Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with his only professional team could be heading for a messy divorce amid reports that the quarterback has told some people he does not want to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing multiple team and league sources, says the future Hall of Famer has lost patience with the way the team is run as well as starting to look at life beyond the NFL. The Packers are understood to be concerned enough about the situation that the team’s president, general manager and head coach have flown out on separate occasions during the offseason in order to rebuild bridges with Rodgers. “As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN on Thursday. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.” ESPN reports that both the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams have made inquiries about trading for the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player in recent months and were both rebuffed. The Rams ended up trading for Matthew Stafford, while the 49ers will almost certainly draft a quarterback in Thursday night’s draft. The news also opens the way for teams to at least consider making a play for Rodgers during the coming days of the draft. Meanwhile, NFL.com reports that the Packers and Rodgers have been negotiating a long-term extension for weeks but that the quarterback has not come close to agreeing a deal. Rodgers is one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time but many critics believe he has not received the support from the Packers a player of his abilities deserves. He has reached only one Super Bowl during his career, while the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady have won multiple championships. Last year’s draft was particularly striking as the Packers chose to select a quarterback in the first-round rather than arm Rodgers with weapons that could help him reach another Super Bowl. There have also been changes in the 37-year-old Rodgers’ personal life. He recently became engaged and was a guest host on Jeopardy!, and said he would one day like to present the show full-time. Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler and this year’s MVP nod was the third time he has won the award.

  • Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay? Washington should go all in for the QB

    According to reports, the QB wants out of Green Bay.