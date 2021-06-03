Why Patriots look forward to having Dont'a Hightower's football mind back in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mayo: Pats look forward to having Hightower's football mind back in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Give Jerod Mayo credit.

He did say, "I'm not trying to toot my own horn here."

But he's friends with Dont'a Hightower. He's Hightower's position coach. He's Hightower's former teammate. And Hightower, in a way, reminds the Patriots inside linebackers coach of himself.

Not having Hightower on the team last year -- he'd opted out due to COVID concerns -- was significant, Mayo explained in a back-and-forth with reporters on Thursday. The coach-on-the-field the Patriots were accustomed to having in the middle of their defense, the role Mayo served during his career, was gone.

Here's what Josh McDaniels liked about Mac Jones at Alabama

"I'll be honest, it was huge," Mayo said. "It was kind of like -- and I'm not trying to toot my own horn here -- but it's like, the times that I wasn't hurt, I was kind of like a coach on the field. So having a guy like Hightower... At the end of the day, you can call the play, but as soon as you cross the white lines, those guys are in charge.

"Anytime you have a guy as smart as Hightower that's able to cross the white line, you feel comfortable. Like, this guy is going to make the right decision nine times out of 10. That's a very comforting feeling. I'm not saying that we didn't have that at times last year. But just getting it on a down-after-down basis is something we look forward to having this year."

Bill Belichick mentioned last week that he anticipated anyone still on the Patriots roster, which includes Hightower, would be playing for the team in 2021. Mayo saying the Patriots "look forward to having" Hightower this season seems to be as good an indication as any that the Patriots will in fact have the 31-year-old defensive leader back in the fold.

Next Pats Podcast - Which Pro Bowl quarterback is the best comp for Mac Jones? It’s not Tom Brady! | Listen & Subscribe| Watch on YouTube

And Mayo is anticipating Hightower's football mind will be as sharp as ever.

"I'll say this: Hightower's a true professional," Mayo added. "Obviously, opting out last year, hopefully we get the same Hightower we got in 2019, but we'll see... I'm not worried about Hightower mentally. He's one of the smartest players that I've been around, had the pleasure to coach. He knows all the X's and O's. He'll probably be a coach one day, honestly. This guy, he's very smart.

"The one thing you've got to be concerned about with a guy like that, you know, you're coming off a year of not playing football. Training camp and this period right now, these are times right now where you really want to see them get back into football shape. Then in the summertime when we get back, get back into that football shape. But I'm excited to get him back in the building. He's always a pleasure to have in the room.

"Honestly, when you look across the defense and all the new guys that we have, just having his presence, having Devin McCourty's presence, that stuff is definitely going to trickle down to the rest of the group. Not only talking about trickling down to the rookies. I'm talking about trickling down to the new players, the new free agents, the big name free agents that come into this organization, just to really figure out how we handle business here. So it's always good to get him back."

Future GM? How Tom Brady helped Bucs scout in 2021 draft

Mayo has spoken in the past about the importance of this time of year for teams because it's when fundamentals are taught, when a team's culture is established (or re-established). For those reasons, not having a full complement of players -- the team was missing 25 players in a practice open to reporters last week, including Hightower and McCourty -- is less than ideal for coaches. 

But at least it's something.

"I will say this: It's better this year than it was last year," Mayo said. "Last year was very tough, where you really couldn't get to the fundamentals. You really couldn't start at square one and build a solid foundation that's going to carry you throughout the season. Just being back on the field with the guys has been definitely good for -- not only for them, but also for the coaches, just being about to lay that foundation."

And when the team is back on the field for mandatory minicamp later this month, it sounds like Hightower will be there. Given his importance to the overall operation defensively, there's no doubt he'll be a sight for sore eyes as far as Mayo and the rest of the coaching staff is concerned.

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmie Ward gets new number befitting of longest-tenured 49er

    Safety Jimmie Ward, the longest-tenured current member of the 49ers, has changed his uniform to No. 1.

  • What Patriots liked about Mac Jones in NFL Draft, per Josh McDaniels

    What led the Patriots to take Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft? Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels detailed the quarterback's positive traits from his time at Alabama.

  • Detroit Lions DL Jashon Cornell suspended 3 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

    A seventh-round pick from Ohio State last spring, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jashon Cornell missed his rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon

  • 49ers have high hopes for Kevin Givens after assault charge dropped

    Defensive lineman Kevin Givens was the first player new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans mentioned when asked which players he expects to break out in 2021.

  • Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton 'has a different grasp of the offense'

    Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seems pleased with how Cam Newton has gotten acclimated to the offense after a tumultuous 2020 season.

  • Bills agree to terms with Gregory Rousseau

    One more first-round pick will soon put pen to paper. The Bills have agreed to terms with defensive end Gregory Rousseau, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. His standard four-year deal includes a total guarantee of $11,367,075. Rousseau was the 30th overall selection in the 2021 draft. He recorded was the 2019 ACC [more]

  • Michael Brockers: I can see we have a lot of young talent in Detroit

    For nine years across two cities, Michael Brockers was one of the main features of the Rams’ defensive line. Now at the age of 30, Brockers is starting anew in Detroit. The Lions acquired him from L.A. for a 2023 seventh-round pick, then signed him to a new three-year deal after the trade was complete. [more]

  • Former Cy Young winner and MLB record holder Mike Marshall dies at 78

    Marshall won the 1974 National League Cy Young Award when he appeared in over 100 games and threw over 200 innings.

  • Patrick Mahomes on rehab from toe surgery: 'If there was a game (today), I'd be able to play in it'

    Patrick Mahomes is feeling much better after undergoing toe surgery in February.

  • Urban Meyer calls James Robinson one of his favorites

    The Jaguars made a point of adding running backs this offseason, with the addition of free agent Carlos Hyde and first-round draft pick Travis Etienne. But new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says that’s no reflection on the Jaguars’ leading rusher from last year. Meyer said today that James Robinson has been outstanding in Organized Team [more]

  • Nicholas Suzuki with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Nicholas Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 06/02/2021

  • Rafael Nadal claims 101st Roland Garros win after proving too strong for Alexei Popyrin

    Third seed Rafael Nadal survived a third set scare to beat Alexei Popyrin in his opening match of the French Open. In his quest for a 14th Roland Garros title, Nadal made a slow start but eventually made the breakthrough late in the first set to take the lead and win it 6-4. The second set was much more of the procession expected pre-match as Nadal took full advantage of several errors by his Australian opponent, claiming it 6-2. However, with the finish line in sight, Popyrin refused to concede

  • Nightly Notable: Luka Doncic

    Luka Doncic scored 42 points as the Mavericks defeat the Clippers, 105-100

  • Chances of Naomi Osaka playing at Wimbledon dwindling as tennis scrambles to get a grip

    The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments

  • Motorcycling-Remy Gardner to move up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM

    The 23-year-old is leading the Moto2 championship for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team after six rounds and took his first win of the 2021 season at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. His MotoGP debut will come 30 years after his father, the first Australian to win the top class of grand prix motorcycling, retired in 1992. The youngster, who has come up through KTM's rider academy, competed for Tech3's Moto2 team in 2017 and 2018.

  • Game Recap: Trail Blazers 115, Nuggets 95

    Led by Norman Powell's 29 points, Portland cruises to a Game 4 victory over Denver and pulls even in the series.

  • MLB roundup: Phillies put up 17 runs in win over Reds

    Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and knocked in three runs and Ronald Torreyes had two hits, including his first home run since 2017, and two RBIs. Matt Joyce hit a grand slam in the ninth inning against Alex Blandino, an infielder, for a 14-run lead. Alec Bohm had three hits, and Jean Segura and Travis Jankowski added two each for the Phillies, who ripped a season-high 18 hits overall.

  • 'I want it more:' Can Logan Paul actually beat Floyd Mayweather?

    Logan Paul may be a YouTube celebrity, but he will have a significant size advantage vs. Floyd Mayweather in Sunday's eight-round exhibition match.

  • NBA rumors: Daryl Morey's Steph Curry tweet raises eyebrows

    Daryl Morey decided to light conspiracy theories ablaze on Thursday with a tweet about Warriors star Steph Curry. By Adam Hermann

  • Mel Reid has clubhouse lead at US Women's Open - with a little help from Brooks Koepka

    Mel Reid not only has resurgent form on her side at the US Women’s Open - not to mention the rumours of a close family connection to this year's course - but she also has the insight of Brooks Koepka. The Englishwomen revealed it was the advice of the four-time major winner that helped her to a remarkable first round, four-under 67 at the severe Lake Course. Reid declared on the eve of the biggest major in the female game that "par will be a great score here”, so this was a genuinely notable dis