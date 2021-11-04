Why the Patriots are a lock for NFL Week 9 | Lorenzo’s Locks

Associated Press

The elections director in Georgia's most populous county, which has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections, will step down at the end of the year, county officials said Wednesday. Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts said during a news conference. It became a favorite target of former President Donald Trump, who blamed unproven allegations of fraud in the county for his narrow loss in Georgia last year.