This is why Patriots legend Julian Edelman is excited about Drake Maye

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had high praise for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Admittedly, the Patriots legend is excited about Maye’s potential for the future.

Maye has been working hard throughout the spring practices, as he continues to develop and make himself known in the quarterback room. The No. 3 selection in the 2024 NFL draft will certainly have the spotlight on him with New England looking to find their next franchise quarterback.

Maye has been building relationships and impressing the coaching staff. His competitiveness has been noticeable, and Edelman has been hearing about it as well.

“This is a quarterback league,” Edelman told Fox News. “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the guys who are developing him. … It’s gonna come down to this offensive staff to get him going. They have a lot of holes, but the quarterback in this day and age is probably the most important role. I’m excited with Drake Maye.

“Just hearing the stories about how much he likes to compete. He comes from a sports family. His brothers are all legends. I think it could be a great thing for New England. He seems like a guy that’s willing to work, and it’s just about how they’re gonna develop him.”

The development process is key considering that’s something the organization failed at with Mac Jones. Easing Maye into the swing of things may not be a bad thing, either, with Jacoby Brissett currently viewed as the starter.

Time will tell how things pan out, but it appears New England already has a plan in place.

