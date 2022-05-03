Why Patriots fans should be excited about Cole Strange

The New England Patriots wanted to make it a priority to protect their new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, and rebuild their offensive line altogether. They’re hoping they did both with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Chattanooga’s Cole Strange.

Strange is an experienced, dominant interior blocker who has experience at both center and guard. His natural leverage and strength give him a great advantage in getting low and carrying defensive lineman forward in the run game. His balance and leverage create a great anchor in the pass game, cementing his feet to the grass, and providing great bend to keep his quarterback clean. He is now the highest drafted player in Chattanooga history, beating out Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Strange should start right away at right guard, next to Pro Bowl center David Andrews, helping to cement what should be a much-improved Patriots offensive line. He will look to lead the charge to protect the Jones era of New England football, and bring the versatility and toughness they love at the position.

