Why the Patriots could (and should) use Stephon Gilmore as a trade chip for Julio Jones

The New England Patriots check off the only quality that Julio Jones has said he wants in a team. He wants a team that can win now. Bill Belichick has proven he can do that, even if his team went 7-9 in 2020. Belichick stocked up on talent over the offseason to tool up an offense filled with skill players for quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

The Patriots would be happy to land a player of Jones’ caliber, even after making a significant financial investment at the receiver and tight end positions in free agency. Jones makes sense as a trade target, if for no other reason than he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL. It helps that his contract is reasonable, with salaries of $15.3 million in 2021, $11.513 million in 2022 and $11.513 million in 2023. For an undisputed No. 1 receiver, that’s entirely palatable. And while it might bump a player like Nelson Agholor, who will make $11 million per year over two years, down the depth chart, New England should be OK with adding more talent.

They’re certainly not going to spend much at the quarterback position, likely working with Newton and Jones in 2021 and perhaps transitioning to Jones full-time in 2022. So if the Patriots’ plan is to enjoy low spending at quarterback, they can safely invest in the positions around that quarterback.

Gone are the days of Tom Brady. Gone are the days where the quarterback elevates his teammates. Now, the Patriots will need the teammates to elevate the quarterback.

This is all to say that Jones could absolutely be an option for New England. And perhaps the Patriots could go so far as to put cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the table in the trade. It’s a crazy hypothetical, but let’s dive into why it might work for both parties.

So... here's the deal: Gilmore and likely draft picks for Jones

It's exactly the kind of deal we're not accustomed to seeing in the NFL. When teams trade a star player, they usually get a draft pick, because it can be ... whatever they want it to be. Swaps like this one rely upon equal evaluations of the two stars from both sides. But it's easy to see why both teams would like the idea of adding a star player, even an aging one, at these two positions. For the Falcons, they can build out an ailing secondary, which will help them win now -- something they should still be trying to do, even after a brutal year. For New England, well, we've already been over why it would want Jones. In the event the Falcons wanted additional compensation, the Patriots could add in a mid-round pick, probably a third-rounder. Jones has indicated he just wants to win at his next destination. That might mean he's less concerned with his contract, which should look more and more team-friendly over the next three years. Gilmore, meanwhile, seems to want to get an extension and a raise, which he deserves. The Patriots haven't delivered that raise, not even in a offseason when Belichick spent in free agency like he's never done before. So if the Falcons want draft compensation to offset their potential financial costs, they should probably squeeze something out of the Patriots. While Atlanta doesn't have much in the way of money for 2021, it should free up enough cash to give Gilmore a raise, if Jones was off the books.

The Patriots extend J.C. Jackson and/or sign Richard Sherman

New England could choose to extend Jackson, who would help solidify the future at the cornerback position in New England. Though they don't have to rush to do so, with Jackson on a mighty cheap deal after an unsuccessful trip to restricted free agency. The pool of free-agent cornerbacks is stunningly deep: Richard Sherman, Steven Nelson, D.J. Hayden, Josh Norman, Brian Poole, Bashaud Breeland, Gareon Conley. Only Sherman and Nelson are near the same talent bracket as Gilmore. But the Patriots might be able to convince one or both to join the team on a discounted deal for 2021. Sherman has said he'd never play for New England. Alas, he's also never been in this position before. If Belichick recruited Sherman, perhaps the cornerback would change his mind. There's no guarantee either player -- or cornerback J.C. Jackson for that matter -- could replace Gilmore. Still, it's a rarity to have this much talent available in free agency at cornerback. It's far from a 1-for-1 swap with Gilmore and Sherman (or Nelson). But if the Patriots could lose Gilmore and acquire Jones and Sherman? That would basically be a coup. And you can bet Belichick would put all the pieces in place, with a plan at cornerback, before he makes the move.

