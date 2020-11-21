Why the Patriots should be concerned about the Texans in Week 11

New England impressed football fans everywhere last week by pulling off a 23-17 upset victory over a real contender in Baltimore to secure their second win in a row.

Now, to make it three straight, and to return back to a .500 record, the Patriots will have to beat the Houston Texans in their Week 11 bout.

Despite not having the best record, the Texans will present plenty of challenges for the Patriots this week, so it’s not a game the team or their fans should be looking past.

These are the reasons New England should have some concern heading into this match-up with Houston.

Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in football

It's not Deshaun Watson's fault the Texans have fallen back down to earth this year. Without DeAndre Hopkins, Watson is still on pace to have the best season of his career, statistically. If he keeps up his current pace, he will finish with over 4,500 yards and 32 touchdowns with a 107.0 passer rating. His ability to thrive under pressure is one of his best traits. Watson is able to avoid the rush, break tackles, break ankles, and find the best play to make. That could be picking up a seven-yard gain on the ground or completing a 50-yard pass for a touchdown. Watson has the ability to do it all and has secured his spot as a top signal-caller in the NFL.

The Texans are better than their record shows

Texans fans probably aren't happy about the 2-7 start to their season, but unbiased viewers can clearly tell that their schedule had a lot to do with that. Houston played all of their toughest opponents in the first half of the season with games coming against the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, and Packers. Those are arguably four of the best teams in the NFL today. Looking at the remainder of their schedule, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Texans finish the season with wins to finish 9-7. Games against the Patriots, Lions, Colts, Bears, Bengals, and Titans are all winnable match-ups. Then, people will look at this team in a fairer light.

Story continues

There's still a talented quartet of wide receivers in Houston

All of the talk this offseason was about the trade of Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and how Watson would have nobody left to throw to. That was a bit hyperbolic. The Texans still boast a strong receiving core with Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, and Kenny Stills making plays left and right. Fuller and Cooks are on pace to finish the 2020 campaign with roughly 1,000 yards each. While the Patriots' strength has been their secondary, they will be facing a big challenge this weekend with this group of athletic playmakers.

The Texans don't turn the ball over.

The Patriots defensive units have always been opportunistic, coming up with takeaways at all the right times. This year, according to TeamRankings.com, New England averages 1.7 takeaways per game, tied for second-most in the league behind Pittsburgh. Houston, led by their quarterback who doesn't make many mistakes, find themselves as one of the best teams in terms of giveaways per game. The Texans are sixth in the NFL, averaging 1.0 per game. If the Patriots aren't able to capitalize on stupid errors made by their opponents, they will have to play a pretty perfect game on defense to officially make these last few weeks a winning streak.