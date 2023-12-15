Why Patriots should follow in Bengals' footsteps with ‘the Burrow model' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After the New England Patriots' upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft may now be just out of reach. It's no surprise that New England will be in the hunt for one of the draft's top quarterbacks, but a pick outside of the top three could really limit their options.

When discussing different options that the Patriots could have in the upcoming draft on the latest episode of the Next Pats podcast, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry recommended that New England duplicates 'the Joe Burrow model' completed by the Cincinatti Bengals in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

"This to me is the one you shoot for if you're the Patriots," Perry said. "You've got to hit. The Patriots are looking like they probably won't have the number one overall pick, but boy, if you think that guy is there, the Joe Burrow model is why you go get him -- and you go get him right now."

🔊 Next Pats: What’s the blueprint for the Patriots finding their next franchise QB? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

With the first pick in the 2020 draft, the Bengals selected the Heisman winning quarterback out of LSU to be their franchise quarterback. While some debated that Justin Herbert was the more talented quarterback, Cincinatti believed that Burrow as a better fit for their system.

"The Bengals went from one of the worst teams in the league, to drafting Joe Burrow, remaining one of the worst teams in the league, drafting Ja'Marr Chase, and absolutely taking off," Perry added.

While Burrow did help the Bengals improve to 7-6, the offense still wasn't complete. With Tee Higgins' 936 yards leading the team, Cincinatti knew they needed to give Burrow more weapons -- so they did through the next draft in 2021 by drafting Chase with the fifth overall pick.

"They go from drafting near the top of the draft for two years in a row to a double-digit win team and Super Bowl contender in very short order," Perry continued on.

Burrow and Chase have become one of the league's best duos, complimented by their former draft picks in Higgins and Joe Mixon. Perry also mentions that this only works if you hit on the right quarterback and receiver. If Marvin Harrison Jr. falls to New England, the Patriots could take him and look to next year to draft their franchise quarterback. If the Patriots are set on Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, they could trade up to take their guy and look to the next draft to find their franchise receiver. While Bill Belichick's future remains unknown, his offensive drafting history definitely leaves fans concerned.

Another noticeable struggle in New England's offense is the line. While they do play a major role, Perry also notes that Burrow's line hasn't been anything special, yet they still continue to produce.

"He has not been protected," Perry said of Burrow behind Cincinatti's offensive line. "The team has still been good. They've still been contending."

Could drafting a top quarterback and wide receiver in back-to-back drafts be the answer? Would Belichick ever accept the fate of a rebuilding year? We'll likely be stuck asking questions like these until the season ends and Belichick's future is decided on. For now, the Patriots are on to Kansas City.

Also in this episode: