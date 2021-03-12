Why Patrick Peterson-49ers NFL free agency fit makes sense to Gil Brandt

Why Brandt sees CB Peterson as 49ers fit in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Peterson long has been a nemesis of the 49ers, as he earned three All-Pro honors and made eight Pro Bowl appearances over 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

But after a decade in the desert, Peterson appears destined for a new organization in free agency. NFL Media's Gil Brandt identified 10 "boom-or-bust" free agents, and the team that should take a chance on each. For Peterson, he believes the 49ers are the team best equipped to give Peterson a chance.

"As the Niners did with Sherman when he left Seattle, they can still get good football and veteran leadership out of Peterson, who will surely enjoy having two chances per year to stick it to the Cardinals, should Arizona decide not to shell out dough to keep him," Brandt writes.

Brandt also references Peterson's work defending Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf in a Week 7 win, who he held to just one catch for six yards when he was the primary defender according to Next Gen Stats.

Peterson had 53 tackles and three interceptions in 2020, but earned just a 55.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers could have a number of defensive backs depart in free agency, with veteran Richard Sherman among them. Peterson could slide in and assume the veteran role in that secondary, which could be vital especially since a few rookies could have major roles in their first season.

A number of cornerbacks likely will be coveted by the 49ers' front office, and Peterson certainly should be among the top targets.

Peterson hosts a podcast with former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden, and said he wants to join a team that has a solid quarterback in place.

"If you don’t have a quarterback it’s going to be pretty difficult trying to win a football game," Peterson said (h/t Arizona Sports) so whoever has a quarterback that can spin the rock and also collect enough wins to get in the playoffs. That gives us a shot to win it all.”

The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm of the offense (for now) so it remains to be seen whether Peterson believes he gives the 49ers "a shot to win it all."

Peterson had three combined tackles and a pass deflection over two games against the 49ers in 2020.

