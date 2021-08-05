Why Patrick Graham is telling his Giants defense 'nothing matters from last year'

Giants DC Patrick Graham during training camp press conference

Patrick Graham’s defensive unit for the Giants surprised many last season, and as such, the bar has been set for the 2021 campaign with the defense returning many of its key players. This is a group that can continue to wreak havoc on offenses across the league, and frankly, the Giants need that to happen again if they wish to end their postseason drought.

Does Graham feel like his defense is ready to continue an upward trend? He might think it, but he’d rather keep a clear mind on camera when discussing that topic.

“This league, every year is new. I mean, again, it’s cliché, but it’s true. As soon as the season’s over, I’ve reset and then it’s part of our job to make sure the players know, ‘Hey, nothing matters from last year, from the previous year,’" he told reporters at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday. “So you just try to convey that message to them and thankfully, we have a good group of guys who understand that.

“Based on what we’ve been through so far on the field, we’ve got a ways to go to improve. I’ve got a ways to go to improve, so I think they understand. Our offense is doing a pretty good job out there, so we’ve got ways to improve, and we’ll keep working, so nobody really thinks about last year.”

If you’ve played any sport, you’ve likely heard a coach say, ‘It doesn’t matter what happened last time,’ or even 'last year' like Graham did. And that’s the right mindset to have. Everything goes back to square one, and the Giants’ defense is now on the map. So offenses will likely be trying to adjust accordingly.

But Graham can’t deny the talent and cohesion that his defense has already entering camp. Leonard Williams coming back as well as Lorenzo Carter's return from injury helps the pass rush. The secondary is virtually untouched with Adoree’ Jackson giving it an even bigger boost. And Blake Martinez, the Giants’ leading tackler last season, anchors the middle. It’s a solid core of impact players with more young ones around with tons of potential.

Azeez Ojulari, the Giants’ second-rounder that has seen a lot of first-team reps due to some injuries early in camp, is one of those young players that has a high ceiling.

“Azeez is a diligent worker, smart and he’s taking it all in right now,” Graham said. “Obviously, it’s a new league for him. It’s a new -- not a new position, but just different for him a little. But he’s been working really hard listening to the vets and then the thing that shows up when he gets out there on the football field with his pads on, he knows how to play football, which is a positive. He’s physical. He’s hard to move. He plays with his hands and I’m excited to keep working with him.”

While Ojulari is soaking in his new scheme, many are already adapted to what Graham wants. It isn’t a specific playbook scheme either, as Graham noted: “I’m not a big fan of playbooks because it’s all based on what they take from us.” He’d rather let the coaching and fundamentals do the talking on gameday.

That kind of defense only works when there’s chemistry among the players, and Graham is seeing a stark difference from implementing his defense last season for the first time and now.

“I would say the situational stuff because we spent a lot of time -- Joe hits it with the group and then we hit separately as a unit and the coaches hit it,” Graham said when asked about how the defense is acclimated in Year 2. “But the awareness of the situational football, I mean you guys aren’t privy to it, but the conversations happen on the sideline now, they’re more football based as opposed to worrying about whatever it might have been before because hey it’s three and 10 here, second and seven. We’re able to have those conversations.

“Again, you have players that were more advanced before. You had Blake, you had Logan (Ryan), those guys can have those conversations easily. Now you’re dealing with a larger group able to do so.”

Could this be a Top 10 unit in 2021? It appears Graham is seeing the right steps being taken from the get-go to make that happen.