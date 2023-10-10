Why passing your driving theory test is more difficult than ever

The number of drivers passing their theory tests has fallen to record low levels as the assessments have become harder, the AA found.

New analysis of theory test data carried out by the organisation’s driving school found that only 44 per cent of people were successful when taking the test last year – the lowest figure ever recorded.

This was down by a third from 2007-8, where 65 per cent of testers were successful.

The analysis also revealed huge discrepancies in success rates across the country, with as few as one in four people passing in Hornsea, the worst-performing area of the country.

The AA Driving School has attributed the plunging pass rates to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) making the test increasingly harder over time.

Camilla Benitz, managing director of the AA Driving School, said: “It might seem unexpected to see how steadily the pass rate for the theory test has fallen and how low it is now, but it is a hard test which has arguably got harder over time.”

Since 2007, the DVSA has increased the number of questions that need to be answered from 35 to 50.

In 2009, a case study section was also introduced, which presented would-be learners with a driving scenario and a series of related questions. The number of these scenarios increased in 2011.

In 2012, the DVSA also stopped publishing the answers to theory questions and refreshed the questions on the test.

Ms Benitz said: “These changes have meant that it is a true test of candidates’ knowledge and they do need to prepare for it thoroughly.

“There’s often a sense of it being something to ‘get out of the way’, which in one sense is accurate as you do have to pass it in order to book your practical test, but it’s quite easy to underestimate how much knowledge you need to have to pass it.”

The increasingly difficult test is just one of several factors making it more difficult for those looking to get a driving licence.

Learners across the country are on average facing waits of 17 weeks for practical tests across the summer, with some examination centres in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester reporting 24-week waits.

A large part of these delays can be attributed to the backlog created by lockdowns during the Covid pandemic, when about one million tests were cancelled.

The AA Driving School’s analysis comes alongside a survey it carried out of more than 12,000 motorists, where it found that four in five drivers were not confident that they would pass their driving theory test again if asked to repeat.

It also found that 90 per cent of motorists admitted to coming across road signs that they did not understand, while the majority of drivers were also unaware of the correct stopping distance when travelling at certain speeds.

Only one in three of those polled knew the correct stopping distance for a car travelling at 20mph was between 11-20m.

The survey also found that only one in four people knew the correct stopping distance for a car travelling at 70mph was 96m. Of those, one in 10 believed it was 50m, nearly half the actual distance.

The town of Aviemore, in the Scottish Highlands, was top of the class when it came to passing theory tests, with more than 73 per cent of people passing.

Hornsea was the worst place for passes, with Fakenham in Norfolk second worst on 35 per cent, and Bradford third at 37 per cent.

A DVSA spokesman said: “We are committed to helping everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“It’s essential that all drivers demonstrate they have the right skills, knowledge, and attitude to drive safely.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly, as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.”