Why Panthers rookie Ickey Ekwonu just can’t stop smiling

The Carolina Panthers went into the 2022 offseason needing plenty of help along the offensive line, and they landed perhaps the best blocker in this year’s draft class when North Carolina State’s Ickey Ekwonu fell to them at the No. 6 overall pick.

Ekwonu is getting his first taste of NFL training camp, and his love of the game has him smiling from ear to ear just talking about it.

An all-conference pick at both guard and tackle, Ekwonu brings elite versatility and a well-rounded skill set to Carolina, where he’s being tested against an elite speed rusher in Brian Burns.

After Monday’s practice, Ekwonu talked about what he’s enjoying most about practice, how lining up against Burns in practice is helping prepare him for his first season in the league, and more:

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into preseason

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire