Why Panthers owner David Tepper paid a visit to a Charlotte bar: ‘He’s a meddling owner’

Reports of David Tepper at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille are not exaggerated one bit.

On Thursday evening, a few hours before the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers billionaire owner stopped by one of the more popular bars in Charlotte to inquire about a sign outside the venue. The sign read: “Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year.”

Employees at the bar said Tepper was friendly when he walked in. Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of the restaurant, had left for the day by the time Tepper arrived — but he heard about the visit immediately.

At 10:30 p.m., in a phone interview with The Charlotte Observer, Wohlfarth chuckled: “I guess I did a thing.”

This sign, directed at Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and regarding this week’s NFL Draft, sits outside Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte.

Wohlfarth said that he put the sign up earlier this week, “Monday or Tuesday.” Wohlfarth has been a Charlotte resident for decades and a Personal Seat License/season-ticket holder since the dawn of the franchise in 1995.

“It sounded a bit more on the joking side,” Wohlfarth said of Tepper’s surprise visit. “But also a bit mad. Otherwise he would’ve stopped in and had a drink.”

Efforts to obtain comment from the Panthers were unsuccessful.

Wohlfarth clarified that it’s “really nice we have an owner who wants to win. That is (great). It’s just, you gotta stay in your lane. This is not really an attack on anyone or anything. This is me expressing frustration because, believe it or not, I actually lose more of my income when the Panthers lose than he does.”

Wohlfarth said that the cost of six consecutive losing seasons has amounted to “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The most recent season ended in a league-worst 2-15 record that ended in two consecutive shutout losses.

The owner of this local favorite isn’t alone in feeling like Tepper, the Panthers’ owner since 2018, has been a little too involved in football affairs in his tenure. That sentiment has grown in particular recently. In 2024, the Panthers will have a third different coach in three years (Dave Canales); the other local team Tepper owns, Charlotte FC, just started its third season with its third coach.

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper watches players run through drills during the voluntary minicamp practice on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

It’s also not the first time the restaurant has posted messages aimed at the Panthers and Tepper — and it’s also not the first time Tepper has stopped in, Wohlfarth said. Just after season ended, in mid-January, Wohlfarth said he posted a message on his property — that is visible from East Morehead Street — “Meddling owners never win. Run from Jerry Jones.”

“And he was sorta pissed off about that one,” Wohlfarth said.

Why?

“Well, he’s a meddling owner,” Wohlfarth said.

With a new season draws new hope, though, as Wohlfarth made clear to The Observer.

“He’s hired a really good GM, a really great coach,” Wohlfarth said. “They had a great offseason. Learn from your mistakes, you know?”