Why Panthers HC Dave Canales has uncommon approach to No. 3 QB job: Who fits the mold?

The Carolina Panthers will push forward with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton as their top two quarterbacks for a second consecutive summer. But with new head coach Dave Canales leading the offense, the team could add a bit more depth and experience to the position room in the coming weeks and months.

While many teams view the third quarterback role as a developmental position, Canales — with a second-year quarterback as his starter — views wisdom and experience as preferable traits for the gig.

“I would love to have two guys behind your starter who have real playing time, real game experience, because as we go around the room and we start talking about these defenses, they all have an experience against this defensive coordinator or that,” Canales said at the NFL annual meeting last month in Orlando. “And they add that value and it really elevates the starter.”

Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks with attendees after a press conference at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

NFL teams typically bring three to five quarterbacks to training camp each summer. The emphasis on getting through as many practice passing reps as possible leads to an influx of arms on the summer roster. And with the recent adoption of the No. 3 quarterback rule — which allows a team to dress an emergency third quarterback on game days — the importance of the position’s depth can be highlighted throughout the fall.

Last season, the Panthers chose to go with two active quarterbacks each week as their season spiraled to a 2-15 finish. But with Canales overseeing things, he and GM Dan Morgan could prioritize the depth at the sport’s most important position.

As of this season, teams can now elevate the emergency quarterback from the practice squad. That option gives the Panthers even more financial flexibility and incentive in housing that third signal-caller.

“I think it is something that every team should take advantage of,” Canales said about the rule. “I would love for that player, that practice-squad emergency quarterback player, to always be available on game day. I know there are specific games you can call the quarterback up to be available as an emergency third, but I think we saw situations — like the Rams and the Vikings last year — not having that person in the building. Then all of a sudden, option one goes to option two, now he’s not available and now you are really in a tough spot. I just would hate to ever be in that spot, so I love it.”

If the Panthers were to go the veteran route for the No. 3 quarterback spot, the pickings at the position ahead of the draft wouldn’t be completely underwhelming.

Ryan Tannehill, Brian Hoyer, Trevor Siemian and Blaine Gabbert all have substantial NFL starting experience. Even Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley have been around the league for several years and played in multiple systems.

The Panthers could also wait for teams to cut veteran backup quarterbacks after the draft or various training camp battles.

With their top two quarterbacks set, the Panthers have the flexibility to sit back and wait to add an arm or two before camp, especially with the veteran pool developing into a buyers’ market.