Why Panthers DC Ejiro Evero says decision to return under Dave Canales was ‘very easy’

Ejiro Evero is still a popular name on the soon-to-be NFL head coach list. But after a second consecutive offseason filled with multiple job interviews, the longtime assistant coach is still grateful to have his defensive coordinator job in Carolina.

Evero received second interviews with the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons for their head coach openings this offseason. But after all three teams went in different directions — including the Panthers hiring Dave Canales to succeed Evero’s former boss, Frank Reich — the young coordinator had a big decision to make.

Ultimately, Evero decided to return to Carolina because the organization — led by owner David Tepper and GM Dan Morgan — wanted him back.

“I’m very fortunate that Dave and Dan and Mr. Tepper gave me this opportunity to come back here,” Evero said Thursday during a call with local reporters. “These positions are so highly coveted, and it’s an honor to be an NFL defensive coordinator, especially here. Being in this community — my family loves living here. We’re really, finally settled in and enjoying it.

“The organization has been fantastic. The players here — I really, really love the players that we have here and working with them on a daily basis. And so, from that standpoint, that decision was very easy.”

Evero’s return also led to the full retention of his defensive staff.

From senior defensive assistant Dom Capers to linebackers coach Peter Hansen to safeties coach Bert Watts, the entire group is still working on Mint Street. Secondary coach Jonathan Cooley even got a promotion to defensive passing game coordinator.

With those coaches — along with defensive line coach Todd Wash and outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu — back in the mix, Evero feels like the staff can work more efficiently this offseason heading into the group’s second campaign together.

“Our staff being back is such a huge blessing,” Evero said. “I don’t think in my entire NFL career, have I ever been on a staff — whatever role I had — where the entire staff came back. So, like, that really never happens.”

Carolina Panthers Ejiro Evero during second half action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Cowboys defeated the Panthers 33-10.

While Canales was picked over Evero for the top job, the defensive coordinator said their relationship got off to a strong start.

Canales and Evero battled in the NFC West early in their respective careers. Canales worked for the Seahawks as a position coach and Evero — then a safeties coach — was with the Los Angeles Rams. They also went head-to-head as coordinators twice last year when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers swept the Panthers.

That familiarity helped the duo find common respect ahead of their partnership.

“When he first got hired, we had great dialogue about the vision of the team,” Evero said. “And once we got together and shared thoughts and talked through some things, it felt like the right fit.”

With a year of coordinating in Carolina under his belt, Evero will also have the benefit of having familiarity with a good chunk of his roster. Along with the returning players from last year, the Panthers added a handful of Evero’s former pupils in free agency this offseason.

Safeties Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson worked with Evero in Los Angeles, while linebacker Josey Jewell was a standout for the coordinator in Denver with the Broncos in 2022.

“The defense is going to be a little different than how we played it in Denver, how we played it with the LA Rams, so from that standpoint, there’s always going to be a bit of an adjustment,” Evero said. “But having those guys on our team right now is such a huge step forward for us.”

Carolina Panthers Ejiro Evero, center, watches the team battle the Dallas Cowboys during second half action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Cowboys defeated the Panthers 33-10.

And while new cornerback Dane Jackson never played under Evero in the NFL, the two developed a bond when the defensive back was a draft prospect in 2020.

Jackson was ultimately drafted in the seventh round by the Buffalo Bills, when Morgan — ironically — pounded the table for him as the squad’s director of player personnel. Despite being separated for the past four seasons, Evero said Jackson still had the coordinator’s number in his phone.

“I’m excited about what he’s going to bring to our defense, and he’s going to be a big part of what we do,” Evero said.

That group of familiar faces — along with the several incumbent players on the roster — were joined by pass rushers D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney and K’Lavon Chassion through free agency.

And while Evero doesn’t have a familiarity with that trio, his established system is off to a strong start within the offseason program because of the bonds he built last year at Bank of America Stadium.

“I feel so much better about our starting point compared to last year, just with the experience and knowledge and foundation of the system,” Evero said. “Most of the players that we’ve had have been in some version of our system — with the same dialogue and language and communication skills — and so from that standpoint, we are a lot further ahead than we were at this point last year.”