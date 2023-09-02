Why Palm Beach County should expect a turnaround season for Jupiter football

LAKE WORTH — Fluke or fate? That's been the running question for Palm Beach County football fans witnessing Jupiter High's historic start to the new season.

A running clock and a 35-0 win at Park Vista in Week 2 to follow up the Warriors' season-opener surprise versus Dwyer suggests this start is no mistake.

In all three phases of the game, Jupiter executed. The squad that went 5-6 last year — the squad that fell 45-14 to Jensen Beach just four months ago — mounted a 28-0 first-quarter lead on a gritty Park Vista (1-1) defense. The team that hadn't posted a shutout in two years did at last, thanks in part to stellar second-half showings for juniors Dylan Furshman, a linebacker, and two-way stud Preston Douglas' block of a lone field-goal attempt for the Cobras.

Week 1 MVP and senior quarterback Luke Douglas, also big brother to Preston, saw what he needed to see to send a message to anyone who may be watching the 4M squad attempt a return to playoffs this fall.

In Week 2, Jupiter’s run game accounted for four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 35-0 victory at Park Vista on Friday.

"Palm Beach County better be ready because this is a different Jupiter team than the past," Luke said.

But Jupiter hasn't completely lost touch with its roots. The Warriors have simply watered them, and in 2023, it's finally time for this program to blossom.

Still running for the win

Jupiter coach Jason Kradman has spent the past two seasons transforming the Warrior offense to a spread style from its longtime Wing-T formation.

Compared with last week's pass-filled performance for the Warriors, Park Vista outside linebacker Chris Bloomquist, a senior, helped hold Jupiter to a little under 100 yards in the air for Week 2.

Although it may not have proven the most successful in recent years, players like senior Carter Simonson know Jupiter's run-heavy past helped the team get out front and gave them the upper hand on clock management.

"The outcome is exactly what we expected because I have absolute confidence in this team and I never doubted us once," Simonson said.

The running back led the Warriors on the ground with 95 yards on six touches, averaging nearly 16 yards per carry, for three touchdowns. Senior teammate Jai Morgan carried in the first touchdown of the game to get the offense rolling and give it the "intensity" it needed for the rest of the game.

Jupiter running back Carter Simonson tries to break free from a tackle as he cuts upfield in the Warriors’ regular-season opener against Dwyer on Aug. 25.

"My first few years of high school, I didn't have much experience with running back and have been developing ever since," Simonson said. "I'm still developing, but I feel much more confident in my abilities and have really improved my game."

Morgan added that Jupiter's offensive line "improved tremendously" during the offseason, rating its second regular season outing a "9.5."

"Over the summer, we focused on getting stronger in the weight room and getting ourselves into shape with high intensity, so that's what helped create this start for us," Morgan said.

The difference on defense

The Warrior defense held its own without Furshman in the second half. However, if he hadn't reentered the game for a single drive, Jupiter's first blank of the season may not have been.

Cobras quarterback Logan Harrold helped Park Vista to its inaugural first down in the third quarter. Chains moved, but not for long as Furshman sped off to take down Cobra ball carriers on three plays to limit Park Vista to what would become a failed attempt at a 10-yard field goal.

Jupiter's Dylan Furshman struts toward the sideline after his second turnover of the game. He tallied an interception and a strip-sack to deny the Dwyer offense (Aug. 25, 2023).

"Our defense has really came together this year and we truly feel connected on a different level than last year," Furshman said.

The All-American lacrosse player had a critical role on offense as a sophomore, serving as Jupiter's scoring leader with five touchdowns − four rushing − and over 300 yards. Furshman spent his freshman year at Benjamin playing behind now-senior running back Chauncey Bowens, a four-star Georgia commit.

Seeing himself come together on the other side of the ball, Furshman is grateful to have "inherited" a new hat as a big leader on defense since the graduations of such top tacklers as Edwin McCain, Logan Steiner and Ian Wolski. Against the Cobras, Furshman had seven tackles − three for loss − and a forced fumble.

What's the expectation moving forward?

As Jupiter looks to go 3-0 for the first time since a 2020 season modified by COVID-19, the Warriors are confident about Week 3 against Martin County (1-1).

Jupiter forecast Gatorade showers for Friday's road trip to Park Vista. Simonson counts on the Warriors to win "every other game" as well. According to the senior, Palm Beach County can expect Jupiter to "not only win, but play great on offense, defense, and special teams and keep this momentum going."

The Warriors will board the bus once again on Sept. 8, when they head north to coach Rod Harris and the Martin County Tigers for Week 3.

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jupiter football eyes first 3-0 start in years after Park Vista shutout