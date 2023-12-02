Why Page's third straight TSSAA football championship loss was more of a gut punch than first two | Kreager

CHATTANOOGA – This one will hurt for a bit.

Well, to be honest, it's going to hurt for a while — and it should.

Page came up just short Friday night in the TSSAA Class 5A BlueCross Bowl. Knoxville West defended its state championship with a 24-19 win over the Patriots when a last-second 5-yard pass attempt into the end zone from William Wiebush went just over teammate Eric Hazzard's hands, landing on the field out of bounds.

Game over. Season over. A third straight silver ball state runner-up trophy was handed over to the Patriots.

"We were inside the 5 twice in the last eight minutes," a teary-eyed Page coach Charles Rathbone said. "It definitely hurts. These guys left it all on the field for me. They did a great job.

"We made mistakes, but they are kids. I just hurt for them."

Page lost 47-13 to Knoxville West in the 2022 championship game. That came after a 42-34 loss to Powell in the 2021 title game.

"It's definitely tiring," Rathbone said. "You start with kids in June with 7-on-7 and stuff and then go all the way up until today.

"For me, if we win great, if we don't great. I've lived my life. But you want it so bad for these kids. You want them to experience that championship. I think we've got another good group coming back next year. We'll line up and give it another shot."

Page football loss gut shot after comeback

As tough as the previous two runner-up finishes have been, none matched this. It was a gut punch to the program. Twice in the final eight minutes the Patriots got to at least the West 5. One of those two they got to the West 1. And this team, which had played tough-man football all season and run over teams couldn't cap off the drive despite a dominant offensive front.

The missed scoring opportunities came after trailing 24-7 thanks to back-to-back touchdown catches from West's Connor Cummings — son of former Oak Ridge coach Scott Cummings who transferred to West before the season. Cummings' second TD, a 27-yard catch, came with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

But then the Patriots regrouped and went back to work.

"Our team has so much grit," said Hazzard, a Mr. Football finalist. "We always come back. We play another down."

Wiebush scored on a 13-yard TD run to make it 24-13 with 3:32 left in the third quarter. Presley Cozart followed by catching a 16-yard pass from Jonathan Palmer to trim it to 24-19 with 9:22 remaining.

Page had two more offensive chances and drove it to the West 1 and couldn't score and then one final time to the West 5.

"It's almost a let down to these seniors," Hazzard said. "It hurts me to see these guys go off the field crying."

