Why Page LB Brenden Anes’ position change helped attract Tennessee football offer

Brenden Anes was bound to be a linebacker.

Football was in his blood. When he was born — just days before his dad Curt helped coach Central Michigan in the 2006 Motor City Bowl — it was clear size wouldn’t be an issue.

“He was a big kid. (At) the doctor checkups, his height was always in the 98th percentile or above depending on the year, and usually his weight was off the charts,” said Curt, who was a graduate assistant under LSU coach Brian Kelly near the end of Kelly’s stint at Central Michigan.

“You knew,” Curt added, “that (Brenden) would be some type of tight end or linebacker.”

Anes, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior, went into high school playing in the middle but has thrived after moving outside last season. Going into Friday’s Class 5A semifinal against Southwind (13-0), the three-star prospect and No. 30-ranked Class of 2025 player in Tennessee has 74 tackles with 47 solo stops, 4.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss for Page (12-1). He also has three forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown.

He's grabbed college coaches' attention with the position change. He's picked up an offer from Tennessee and later picked up an offer from Wisconsin.

“(Tennessee’s offer) definitely helped me. It got more eyes on me for sure,” Anes said. “I was excited about that one. I went down there for their spring game, met coach (Josh) Heupel. Ever since coach Heupel’s been there it’s been a winning program. They’ve been getting guys to believe.”

Anes also has offers from Indiana, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, Austin Peay, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis and Duke.

His versatility complements fellow Page linebacker Eric Hazzard, who is primarily a pass rusher. They’ve combined for 16 sacks and 38 tackles for loss.

“Defensively, (Anes) is good at everything,” said Page coach Charles Rathbone, who thinks Anes could be Page’s best running back if he wasn’t a primary defender. “He’s fast, he’s quick-twitch, so we obviously use him to cover the wide side of the field. He’s also a great rusher so we can take him off the edge. We can really put him wherever we want.”

Curt, who starred at quarterback under Kelly from 1999-2002 when he was the coach at Grand Valley State, realized after his son was born that his dream of being a college head coach would be too time consuming. He took a job in commercial real estate and moved his family from Michigan to Nolensville, where Anes would probably be playing today, Curt said, if the family hadn’t moved again to Colorado in 2017.

Anes enrolled at Page when his family moved back to Middle Tennessee before his sophomore season. Curt got a job coaching the Patriots’ quarterbacks and receivers.

Rathbone needed an outside linebacker, and two years later after learning it, Anes is settled into his new spot.

“I definitely worked on speed and agility a lot this year and watched more and more film,” Anes said. “I’ve gotten more comfortable with pre-snap reads, looking where certain people are lined up. Stuff like that determines what I do. That’s made it harder for opposing offenses to game plan for.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com

