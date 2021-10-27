Why Packers WR Allen Lazard can’t play vs. Cardinals

There is no chance for Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard to play on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

His current situation is different than that of Davante Adams, who is also on the COVID-19 reserve list. The All-Pro receiver could play on Thursday night if he’s asymptomatic and has two negative tests within 24 hours.

Lazard is working under different rules because he isn’t vaccinated. He was deemed a close contact of an infected person, likely Adams, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and the league’s COVID-19 rules for unvaccinated players require Lazard to quarantine for five days. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, giving him no chance to play on Thursday.

Had Lazard been vaccinated, he wouldn’t be on the reserve list and would be eligible to play against the Cardinals.

This all means the Packers will likely be without both Adams and Lazard, two of the team’s starting receivers.

Coach Matt LaFleur said he respected each individual’s right to make a decision on the vaccine but said not having key players does put his team at a competitive disadvantage.

In six games, Lazard caught 15 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He had his most productive game of the season on Sunday against Washington, catching five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown – all on one drive late in the first half.

The Packers will need more from Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, Amari Rodgers and likely Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree on Thursday night. The team could also get back Marquez Valdes-Scantling, although LaFleur did not confirm he would be activated from injured reserve before Thursday.

Related