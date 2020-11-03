Why Packers won’t have RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin vs. 49ers
The Packers will be without both running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin on Thursday night against the 49ers, and neither will miss the game due to an injury. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL ruled both players as “high-risk close contacts” to running back A.J. Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19. The ruling is based on information from contact tracing. Due to the designation, both Williams and Martin must now isolate and be away from the team for at least five days.