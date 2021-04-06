Why Packers would want to keep all options open at QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers have the NFL’s MVP at quarterback, and he has said, on multiple occasions, that he wants to play several more years, and he wants to finish his decorated career in Green Bay. So why hasn’t the team committed to Aaron Rodgers long term?

The most likely explanation: the Packers want to keep all their options open at quarterback.

On Monday, Rodgers admitted nothing has really changed about his situation or future during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” And although his play will still be a hugely important factor, Rodgers is right – without a real alteration to his deal, the situation for him doesn’t look a lot different than it did in late April of last year.

Here are some reasons why the Packers haven’t changed anything at quarterback despite Rodgers’ incredible 2020 season:

– The Packers will have legitimate salary cap issues in 2022. The team has finessed the cap in smart ways to keep the team together in 2021, but the bill will come due, and soon. The team has a ton of money already committed to the cap in 2022. As it stands now, Rodgers will provide the team with one way to solve a big chunk of the cap problems after next season. Dead money would be involved, but the savings could be worth around $23 million in cap space in 2022. The Packers didn’t push the button to help this offseason, but they could be saving it for next spring. Eventually moving on from Rodgers would provide both cap space and a ton of draft capital, two important factors for building around a quarterback on a rookie deal.

– Jordan Love is a huge unknown variable. More specifically, Love’s developmental path. What we do know: The team thinks he’s very talented, obviously, but an offseason wrecked by COVID-19 hardly gave Love a chance to get off the ground as a rookie. He didn’t even get to play in a preseason game. The Packers should want a real chance to evaluate Love over a normal summer of work and during preseason appearances before making a final decision at quarterback for the next 4-5 years. By waiting, the Packers have bought themselves time. Valuable time.

– Remember, the Packers traded up in the first round to get Love. They thought very highly of the player coming out of Utah State. This wasn’t just some shot in the dark. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur and the rest of the decision-makers in Green Bay expressed a great deal of confidence in Love and his future. As Rodgers said Monday, his 2020 season might have thrown a wrench into the team’s plans, but it probably didn’t change the team’s opinion of their first-round pick. What if the Packers truly believe they have something really special at quarterback in Love? What if lightning is striking twice and the Packers think they have another elite talent? Changing Rodgers’ contract situation would all but eliminate Love’s future in Green Bay, and the Packers probably aren’t ready to pull that lever.

– Rodgers has three years left on his deal. Sure, the team can move on after 2021, and an extension could make a lot of sense for both sides, but there is also no approaching deadline on committing to him long term. The team probably doesn’t want to add years onto a lucrative deal with three years left, especially with Rodgers holding so much financial leverage after an MVP season and with the constant changes in the quarterback contract market. An extension here would not be straightforward. And it would not be cheap.

– Think of this thought experiment. Would you rather move on from Aaron Rodgers too soon, or move on from Jordan Love too soon? Think about it hard. It assumes the unknowable (Love is really good), but it’s fascinating to discuss. Moving on from Rodgers too soon would probably be sacrificing 3-4 more really good seasons. Moving on from Love too soon could mean sacrificing 10-15 good years. I don’t think there’s a wrong answer here, but it’s still a situation analysis the Packers might have to complete at some point soon. Once again, staying with the status quo provides more time to complete the analysis fully.

– The Packers are probably trying to have it both ways. They have a very good situation at the game’s most important position right now. No other team has a three-time MVP and a first-round pick at quarterback. They have a guy they know they can win big with, and they have a guy they think could develop into something special. Individually, for the two quarterbacks, it’s a delicate situation. But for the team? I’d bet the majority of the NFL would love to have this problem.

Related

Packers film review: Breaking down Aaron Rodgers' first episode as 'Jeopardy!' host

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: No update on contract, 'not a story there'

List

5 positions where Packers could still use a veteran addition

Recommended Stories

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: No update on contract, ‘not a story there’

    The NFL MVP talked with "The Pat McAfee Show" about his future with the Packers and speculation about his contract.

  • Former Vikings DT Shamar Stephen agrees to terms with Broncos

    Former Minnesota Vikings DT Shamar Stephen has moved on, signing with the Denver Broncos in 2021 NFL free agency.

  • Jason Cabinda re-signs with Lions

    The Lions have linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda under contract for the 2021 season. Cabinda’s return wasn’t in much doubt after the Lions tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent last month. The tender barred him from negotiating with other clubs and the league’s daily transaction report brought word that he signed it on Tuesday. Cabinda [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers says 'nothing's really changed' regarding future with Packers

    The longtime Packers quarterback says his future with Green Bay is still uncertain.

  • NFL Network analyst says Washington should consider trading Falcons for No. 4 pick

    Washington currently holds the 19th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Could they strike a deal to move into the top five?

  • Ndamukong Suh gets $9 million, and he can earn $1 million more

    The drop in the salary cap didn’t hurt Ndamukong Suh. Suh, who signed another one-year deal to stay with the Buccaneers for 2021, actually will make more than he did in 2021. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, he gets $9 million in base pay, fully guaranteed. The payment comes in the form [more]

  • Devin Booker Just Left the Flirtiest Comment on Kendall Jenner's Instagram

    They're getting more and more open with their relationship!

  • Report: Russell Wilson tells Seahawks teammate he's staying

    Is this the end of the Russell Wilson trade dream for the Bears?

  • Chandon Sullivan, Marquez Valdes-Scantling earn big performance-based bonuses in 2020

    Several members of the Green Bay Packers will eventually receive a nice payday for their work during the 2020 season. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick all earned significant ...

  • Robby Anderson thinks Sam Darnold will flourish away from Jets: 'He didn't have the best supporting cast'

    Robby Anderson is excited to be reunited with Sam Darnold.

  • Aaron Rodgers 'would love to' host 'Jeopardy' full time despite trolling from contestant

    Would Aaron Rodgers retire early if offered the "Jeopardy" job full time?

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo holding steady in Top 2

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA MVP race, headlined by Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Stanford reaches title game after South Carolina misses heartbreaking final chances

    South Carolina forced a turnover in the final seconds and had two chances at the winner under the basket.

  • Poland's Hurkacz savours breakthrough victory at Miami Open

    The 24-year-old downed Jannik Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4 in the men's final as a handful of double-faults in the match proved costly for his 19-year-old Italian opponent. Hurkacz outlasted fierce competitors including fifth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and eighth-ranked Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter- and semi-finals, respectively, en route to the biggest victory of his career, a triumph he was sure to savour. "I had a big belief in myself ... Winning the tournament like this like gives you extra, I think, like motivation and self-confidence," said Hurkacz, now 16th in the world.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • Next Gen car set for two-day tire test at Darlington

    NASCAR’s Next Gen car gets on track for a second consecutive week as Tyler Reddick takes the wheel for Goodyear tire testing Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. This week’s test marks the first appearance at the historic South Carolina track for the Next Gen model, which is scheduled for its official competition debut in […]