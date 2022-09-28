Why Packers' Romeo Doubs is a must-start in week 4
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should start the Green Bay wide receiver this week.
Dak Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically repaired right hand Monday and threw a few soft tosses, but he is not ready to return to practice yet. The Cowboys’ practice report shows Prescott remains out. “He’s been conditioning,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s been doing that [more]
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Last week with the Patriots trying to rally in the fourth quarter, New England wide receiver Nelson Agholor fumbled after catching a short pass from Mac Jones. It was another big turnover for the Baltimore defense - and it capped an impressive turnaround for Peters in his second game back from a major knee injury. ''See ball, get ball,'' Peters said Wednesday.
What are the Patriots' Plan B and C options if Jones misses significant time?
Week 4 of the NFL season is here, and our fantasy football experts have put together their composite rankings for WRs with our NFL season tools. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The Bears star running back and cornerback didn't return to the practice field after Week 3's win against the Texans.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
The Saints are already across the pond to prepare for the season’s first international game against the Vikings. But a few key players were not on the field for practice — including QB1. According to multiple reporters on the scene in England, quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Michael Thomas, and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk all were [more]
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don explain why Jamaal Willams, Khalil Herbert, Amari Cooper and Chris Olave will be good flex decisions this week.
Nick Chubb is off to a great start for fantasy managers this season. Check out our analysts' RB rankings for Week 4.
Check out how all the signal callers stack up in our quarterback fantasy rankings for Week 4!
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.