Why Packers should be Odell Beckham Jr.’s preferred destination after clearing waivers

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers on Tuesday and is now free to sign with any team. A report from Jordan Schultz on Tuesday suggested the Green Bay Packers were Beckham’s priority destination if he cleared waivers. And when looking at the options, it’s hard to argue against Green Bay as the best landing spot for the two-time All-Pro.

What should a talented 29-year-old receiver hoping to re-establish himself as a top player be looking for next? The search should start (and probably end) with an opportunity to play for a top quarterback on a Super Bowl contender, and the Packers offer both.

What team can present a situation that beats playing with three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as a secondary weapon behind All-Pro Davante Adams for a talented team with an excellent chance at being the NFC representative in the Super Bowl?

In Green Bay, Beckham could run his share of in-breaking and go routes within Matt LaFleur’s scheme and mostly against single coverage, given how often teams shade help to Adams. He’d no longer be tasked with being the offense’s No. 1 option in the passing game, and there’d be no complaining about the level of quarterback play. A tight, player-led locker room developed in Green Bay under LaFleur could be exactly what he needs at this career crossroads.

The fit makes sense for the Packers as well. Plugging in Beckham as the No. 2 receiver could turn Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb into hyper-specialized complementary players in the passing game while making defensive coordinators second guess all the double teams planned for Adams every week. With Robert Tonyan out for the season, adding another weapon in the passing game, even at receiver, could help. If the Packers really wanted to expand his role, an opportunity to fix the problem at punt returner could make sense.

More than likely, Beckham and the acquiring team will want nothing more than a one-year deal. This would keep his cost down and provide the player a chance to rebuild his value and cash in this spring. This works for both Beckham and the Packers. Green Bay has limited cap space, but adding a cheap weapon in the passing game still fits the “all-in” idea of this season, and Beckham could make himself a lot of money if he’s a big part of a championship season in Green Bay.

There’s a good chance Beckham will have a lot of options to sort through over the next few days. The Saints need a receiver badly. The Seahawks could be in play. The Patriots have often welcomed talented players in situations similar to this.

But do any of those situations compare to what the Packers can offer him?

Many factors usually go into a player’s decision on a new team. In terms of the situation waiting for Beckham, there just isn’t one better than in Green Bay.