Why Packers' Matt LaFleur would view beating 49ers as 'bittersweet'

Ever since their seemingly icy handshake at the end of the Green Bay Packers' Week 3 win over the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan's relationship has been under the microscope.

Shanahan shrugged off the curt handshake after that Week 3 loss, and spoke glowingly about his friendship with LaFleur this week as the 49ers prepare to face the Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

LaFleur has been wildly successful in his first three seasons as the head coach of the Packers, but has seen his season end in the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two years. Obviously, LaFleur and the top-seeded Packers are laser-focused on beating the 49ers and getting one step closer to winning the Super Bowl.

But LaFleur admitted Wednesday that beating the 49ers on Saturday would be a little "bittersweet" because of his relationship with Shanahan and the desire to see his friend succeed.

"We're very close friends -- certainly a guy that I respect as much as anybody in this profession, not only just for the opportunities that he provided for myself, my family -- shoot, my brother [New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur] wouldn't be where he is today either without the help from Kyle," LaFleur told reporters. "He's a guy we've learned a lot of ball from. And I think that's the thing I respect the most from him is not only how he treated us, but how he educated us in the game of football.

"He is a savant in that regard. But I think it's a little bittersweet when you're playing guys that you have a lot of respect for. Certainly, when you're playing against them, you want to beat anybody. It doesn't matter who it is across the sidelines. But yeah it is a little bittersweet because you want your friends and people that are close to you to do well in this profession. But unfortunately, it can't ever be at your demise."

LaFleur and Shanahan first worked together in 2008. LaFleur was an assistant coach when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for Houston Texans, Washington and Atlanta Falcons.

Shanahan was adamant Monday that his relationship with LaFleur is rock solid despite rumors there was a rift between the two after Shanahan reportedly called LaFleur in the offseason to inquire about trading for Aaron Rodgers.

That quick handshake, though, was just a competitor being upset about a loss.

“I was pissed after that game because of how the game just ended,” Shanahan said. “That was a tough one. It took a while to get over. But we’re good. I talk to Matt a lot. (He’s) done a hell of a job this year — been real happy for him but that stops this week.”

Shanahan got the better of LaFleur and Rodgers in the 2019 NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. LaFleur will be looking to return the favor Saturday while Shanahan hopes he can bring an early end to his friend's season.

