Why Packers fans should be excited about Eric Stokes

With the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.

Stokes is a lengthy cornerback prospect who does a good job of using his length to lock out receivers through their stems. He is a gifted athlete, as made evident by his fluidity on tape and his 4.31 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

He exploded for 4 interceptions in 2020, two of which having been returned for touchdowns. His ball production was aided by his strong route-recognition skills, athletic ability and ball skills, showcasing the ability to high-point the ball like a wide receiver and enter the frame of opposing receivers at the catch point.

The Packers already have an elite cornerback in the form of Jaire Alexander, but they haven’t seen consistent play outside of him at the position. Stokes gives them a high-ceiling option in the secondary with the potential to help Green Bay lock down one of the most important positions in football with a dynamic one-two punch.

