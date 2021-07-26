Why the Packers would benefit from a primary owner in the Aaron Rodgers Saga | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson, and Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm discuss how the lack of a singular ownership figure for Green Bay has played into the extended fallout between the Packers star quarterback and the front office. A front office that has plenty of blame to share for this extended rift with the reigning league MVP.