Why the Pacers worked out Serbian F Nikola Djurisic ahead of NBA draft for the 2nd time

INDIANAPOLIS – When Nikola Djurisic went through the NBA draft process last year, the Serbian wing wasn’t quite prepared to play in the world’s best basketball league. A year later, Djurisic has stayed in the draft and is projected to be picked. On Tuesday, the Pacers got their second look at Djurisic in as many years.

Djurisic (pronounced Dur-is-itch) is one of the several interesting international prospects in this year’s draft. After four seasons with KK Mega Basket of the ABA League, Djurisic is coming to America to play in the NBA.

“Last year, I wasn’t mature,” Djurisic said. “This year, I’m still a kid in my head. I think I grew as a person and as a basketball player.”

The Pacers are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance which they lost to the Boston Celtics, the eventual NBA champions. With picks 36, 49 and 50 in next week’s draft, the Pacers have emphasized experience in their draft workouts as they look to build off their successful 2023-24 campaign.

At 20 years old, Djurisic is the youngest player the franchise has worked out through five sessions. While younger than the typical draftee Indiana seems to be targeting, Djurisic feels his pro experience will make him more prepared for the NBA than most his age.

In his 30.7 minutes per game for Mega Basket this year, Djurisic averaged 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33% from deep. He was third on the team in scoring, with projected lottery pick Nikola Topic leading the club with 18.4 ppg.

Mega Basket has produced several quality NBA players over the last decade. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Clippers center Ivica Zubac, former Pacer Goga Bitadze and 2022 first-rounder Nikola Jovic are a few notable NBA players who’ve played for the team from Belgrade, Serbia. Djurisic — who wants to be the next Mega Basket player to make the NBA — feels his time with the club set him up for this stage of his career.

“They’re preparing us for the NBA,” Djurisic said. “All the shooting, the practices are similar to the NBA. So that helps us — when we come over here — adapt real quick.”

Shooting may be Djurisic’s biggest swing skill. A big reason why he returned to Mega Basket in 2023 was the fact that he only shot 22.2% on 3s last year. He got that up to 33%, which still isn’t great, but for a player his age, a jump that large shows promise. Djurisic feels that between his shooting growth and a more refined body, now is the time to head to the NBA.

Djurisic’s athleticism won’t be a question when he enters the league. He had several highlight dunks and excelled at blowing by defenders in the ABA League. His father, Dusko Djurisic, played professional soccer while his mother, Vesna Čitaković, played pro volleyball. Their genes have translated to Djurisic’s speed and leaping ability.

“I’m athletic, not just some ordinary European basketball player,” Djurisic joked.

For a 6-8 wing, Djurisic has tremendous vision. He had five or more assists in 10 of Mega Basket’s 30 games this year. Djurisic is capable of finding the open man after creating advantages, as he didn’t force shots often.

Tuesday was Djurisic’s fifth workout, and he has two more to go before the draft. Djurisic is projected to be an early-to-mid second-round pick in multiple mocks, so he could be on the table for the Pacers at 36. Something about Djurisic is intriguing enough for the franchise to work him out two years in a row, so there’s a chance he’s selected with one of the Pacers’ picks on June 27.

